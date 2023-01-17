The Indian hockey team was in for some good news on the injury front with Hardik Singh walking around with no visible pain. After spending some time on the sidelines watching his teammates practice, the youngster left to work on his strengthening and conditioning.

“It appears to be a strain, there is no tear or serious injury. Let’s see, maybe I will have to sit out one game to be on the safer side but it is not serious,” Hardik said walking out.

Hardik sustained the injury against England during India’s Pool D match of the Hockey World Cup 2023 on January 15.

Based on a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) report, the Indian management will take a call on his availability for India’s next match against Wales, scheduled for January 19.

Hardik was helped off the pitch in the final minutes of the fourth quarter after he went down clutching his right hamstring. The 24-year-old scored a goal in India’s 2-0 win over Spain in the opening game on Friday.

As of now, India has not requested FIH for replacement. Earlier, India coach Graham Reid had said, “It looked really bad when he came off. I have been updated that it’s not as bad as we originally thought.”