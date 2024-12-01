Hardik Singh named UP Rudras captain for Hockey India League 2024

Indian midfielder Hardik Singh has been named captain of the UP Rudras for the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL) season. The team’s owner, Mr. Madhavkrishna Singhania, praised Hardik as a “true leader on and off the pitch.”
Head coach Paul Van Ass expressed confidence in Hardik’s ability to lead the team, citing his experience in winning two Olympic bronze medals with India.
Hardik expressed his gratitude and excitement about captaining the team, saying, “Representing and captaining a team based out of the legendary Dhyanchand Ji’s hometown is everything a player can ask for.”
The men’s HIL will begin in Rourkela, with Phase 1 running from 28 December to 18 January, where all eight teams will play once against each other. Phase 2, starting on 19 January, will divide the teams into two pools: Pool A (Delhi SG Pipers, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Soorma Hockey Club, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers) and Pool B (Gonasika, Hyderabad Toofans, Tamil Nadu Dragons, UP Rudras). Teams will compete within their respective pools, with the top four advancing to the semifinals on 31 January.
