 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hardik Singh named UP Rudras captain for Hockey India League 2024

Head coach Paul Van Ass expressed confidence in Hardik’s ability to lead the team

Published : Dec 01, 2024 11:48 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian midfielder Hardik Singh has been named captain of the UP Rudras in the upcoming HIL.
Indian midfielder Hardik Singh has been named captain of the UP Rudras in the upcoming HIL. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR
infoIcon

Indian midfielder Hardik Singh has been named captain of the UP Rudras in the upcoming HIL. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR

Indian midfielder Hardik Singh has been named captain of the UP Rudras for the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL) season. The team’s owner, Mr. Madhavkrishna Singhania, praised Hardik as a “true leader on and off the pitch.”

Head coach Paul Van Ass expressed confidence in Hardik’s ability to lead the team, citing his experience in winning two Olympic bronze medals with India.

Hardik expressed his gratitude and excitement about captaining the team, saying, “Representing and captaining a team based out of the legendary Dhyanchand Ji’s hometown is everything a player can ask for.”

The men’s HIL will begin in Rourkela, with Phase 1 running from 28 December to 18 January, where all eight teams will play once against each other. Phase 2, starting on 19 January, will divide the teams into two pools: Pool A (Delhi SG Pipers, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Soorma Hockey Club, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers) and Pool B (Gonasika, Hyderabad Toofans, Tamil Nadu Dragons, UP Rudras). Teams will compete within their respective pools, with the top four advancing to the semifinals on 31 January.

UP Rudras Full Squad
Defenders: Lars Balk, Kane Russell, Surender Kumar, Rafael Vilallonga, Priyobarta Talem, Sunil Jojo, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Prashant Barla
Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Floris Wortelboer, James Albery, Manmeet Singh, Jobanpreet Singh
Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Tanguy Cosyns, Gurjot Singh, Mohd. Zaid Khan, Sudeep Chirmako, Sam Ward
Goalkeepers: Prashant Kumar Chauhan, James Mazarelo, Pankaj Kumar Rajak

Related Topics

HIL /

Hockey India League 2024 /

UP Rudras

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI, Day 2 Live Score: Harshit runs through middle order, picks four wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hardik Singh named UP Rudras captain for Hockey India League 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. SMAT 2024 Diary: In Hardik’s slipstream and learning from august company!
    Sahil Mathur,Vivek Krishnan
  4. WBBL 2024: Melbourne Renegades beats Brisbane Heat by 7 runs in rain-affected final, lifts maiden title
    Team Sportstar
  5. WI vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bangladesh 69-2 against West Indies on rain-marred Day 1
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Hardik Singh named UP Rudras captain for Hockey India League 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024: Dilraj bags four goals as India wins 16-0 against Chinese Taipei
    Team Sportstar
  3. Double Olympic bronze medallist Harmanpreet, next aiming for coveted World Cup title
    PTI
  4. Where to watch Hockey India League 2024-25: Broadcast details, schedule, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hockey India League: Shamsher, Whetton to co-captain Delhi SG Pipers men’s team; Navneet to lead women’s side
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI, Day 2 Live Score: Harshit runs through middle order, picks four wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hardik Singh named UP Rudras captain for Hockey India League 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. SMAT 2024 Diary: In Hardik’s slipstream and learning from august company!
    Sahil Mathur,Vivek Krishnan
  4. WBBL 2024: Melbourne Renegades beats Brisbane Heat by 7 runs in rain-affected final, lifts maiden title
    Team Sportstar
  5. WI vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bangladesh 69-2 against West Indies on rain-marred Day 1
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment