We have to make a foundation for LA 2028 Olympics: India women’s hockey team coach Harendra Singh

Indian women’s hockey team coach Harendra Singh’s wants his team to “forget the past and think about the future” as he chalks out the roadmap for Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

After reaching a new high in Tokyo, where it finished fourth, the Indian women’s team failed to qualify for Paris Olympics, where the men’s team won a second straight bronze medal.

“When I took up this team, we had discussed this topic in length. I always look into the positive side and feel that something better is there in store for them. Obviously they were disheartened, the whole country was sad but I told them that there is something bigger waiting,” Harendra, who was appointed to the role in April this year, told PTI Bhasha.

Harendra, who was earlier in charge of the women’s team in 2017-18, said his team needs to build a foundation if it wants to win a medal at the Summer Games in Los Angeles.

“India won the first Olympic medal in hockey in Los Angeles in 1928 when the legend Dhyan Chand ji was the part of the team and what would be a better start than winning a medal in 2028 at the same place exactly after 100 years,” said Harendra.

“Whatever good has been done in the last four years, I would not like to change that. Then we will take it one by one and [address] what went wrong. We started from there and I told them that I am not expecting great results in the Pro League. We have to make a foundation for LA 2028,” said Harendra, a Dronacharya awardee.

When asked about what prompted him to leave his lucrative job as head coach of USA men’s team and return to the country, Harendra said: “I am happy to be back home and serving for the vision of women empowerment in India. Somewhere, I wanted to contribute.

“We have a lot of potential in women’s hockey and it’s not impossible to climb the ladder and win medals. It’s about passion and coming back to your roots,” added the 55-year-old, who coached India to the men’s Junior World Cup title in 2016.

Harendra said fitness is a primary concern for him.

“This team is lacking in the fitness standard which is needed for modern-day hockey. It includes speed, endurance, agility and decision-making ability. They have technical skills and if they fulfil the fitness parameters that will give them an edge in big tournaments,” he said.

He also insisted that his long-term plan revolves around a self-confined term ‘SST’, which is science, skill and technology.

“We have to incorporate science, skill and technology. We are now playing in the European style which we were not earlier. We have made a blueprint. There should be one model, one coaching philosophy from the grassroots to national camp,” he said.

He also defended the decision to have a new captain in Salima Tete and said it allowed former skipper and goalkeeper Savita to play more freely.

“Savita is wall of Indian women’s hockey. She has served our country for many years now and is an integral part of our scheme of things.”

“For me all players are captains. In hockey, a captain does not have to make many big decisions on the field like cricket. And also there is a new beginning with the new captain. And the good part is that Savita has started contributing more than earlier.”