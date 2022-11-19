Hockey

Harmanpreet: Australia tour great opportunity to test ourselves ahead of World Cup

The upcoming tour of Australia is a good opportunity for the Indian men’s hockey team to reassess its strengths and weakness ahead of the FIH World Cup at home in January, said seasoned drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh.

PTI
19 November, 2022 18:57 IST
Harmanpreet Singh of India.

Harmanpreet Singh of India. | Photo Credit: AP

A 23-member Indian team left for Australia on Saturday for a five-match series beginning in Adelaide on November 26 as part of preparation for next year’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29.

Raghunath: India strong contender for a podium finish at FIH men’s World Cup

“I think this is a great opportunity for us to test ourselves and the level we are at ahead of the World Cup.

“Australia is one of the top contenders for the title, and playing against them will definitely help us in the lead up to the tournament,” Harmanpreet, who will lead the side in Australia, said in a Hockey India release.

“I think we haven’t gone back to Australia after the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018. As a team, we are excited and happy to play in Australia which offers unique playing conditions.” India will play back-to-back matches on November 26 and 27, followed by games on November 30, December 3 and 4.

“These matches will be a true test of our fitness levels. Every game will be high in intensity and will draw focus on recovery process after each game. Every player will be looking to bring his ‘A’ game against Australia ahead of the final team selection for the World Cup,” said defender Amit Rohidas.

