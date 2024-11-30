Where to watch Hockey India League 2024-25: Broadcast details, schedule, streaming info

Doordarshan (DD) was announced as official broadcast partner for Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 on Saturday.

HIL is set to commence on December 28. This year’s edition is historic as it marks the inaugural season of the Women’s Hockey India League, alongside the much-anticipated men’s competition.

The league will feature eight men’s teams and four women’s teams, competing across Rourkela and Ranchi.

Navneet Sehgal, Chairman, Prasar Bharati, said, “Prasar Bharati is privileged to partner with the Hockey India League, a platform that celebrates our national sports and aligns people across different categories. Through our comprehensive coverage, we aim to bring the electrifying spirit of hockey, including the historic debut of Women HIL, to viewers everywhere, bridging urban and rural divide and amplifying the league’s impact.”

HIL Governing committee chairperson Dr Dilip Tirkey said, “We are thrilled to partner with Doordarshan as the official broadcaster of the Hockey India League. This year is particularly special with the launch of the Women’s HIL, a landmark step in promoting women’s hockey. Doordarshan’s unparalleled reach and commitment to sports perfectly align with our vision of taking hockey to every corner of the nation. Together, we aim to inspire millions and elevate the HIL to unprecedented heights.”

The HIL can also be watched on Waves - the recently launched OTT platform of Prasar Bharati.

Doordarshan’s partnership with Hockey India extends to all National Championships. All Hockey India National Championships across various categories, as well as all hockey events in India owned by Hockey India, will be telecast on DD.

HIL Schedule

Men: December 28 - February 1

Women: January 12-26