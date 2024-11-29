Hockey India League: Shamsher, Whetton to co-captain Delhi SG Pipers men’s team; Navneet to lead women’s side

Delhi SG Pipers on Friday announced the appointment of India’s double Olympic medallist midfielder Shamsher Singh and experienced Australian Jacob Whetton as co-captains of their men’s team for the first season of the revamped Hockey India League.

The Delhi franchise also named India vice-captain and striker Navneet Kaur as the skipper of its women’s team. The four-team women’s HIL, which begins in Ranchi on 12 January 2025, will make its debut this season, while the men’s HIL will commence on 28 December in Rourkela.

“The Hockey India League provides such a fantastic opportunity to play with and against the best hockey players in the world in a competitive environment every day,” said Whetton upon being named co-captain.

Three-time Olympian Whetton was part of the Australian team that won the silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games. He is a highly decorated player, boasting achievements such as the 2014 World Cup victory, two FIH Pro League titles, three Commonwealth Games gold medals, and two Champions Trophy wins.

“I am really excited to lead this new franchise with Shamsher and put together a really strong squad. I can’t wait to get to India, meet my new teammates, and look forward to leading this group to some amazing victories,” he added.

Shamsher also expressed his excitement at the responsibility entrusted to him. “I would like to thank Delhi SG Pipers for making me the team’s co-captain along with Jacob Whetton. I also want to thank the entire team management, including chief coach Graham Reid and mentor PR Sreejesh, for trusting me,” he said.

Shamsher has represented India in 103 matches, scoring 16 goals. An Arjuna Awardee, he debuted in 2019 and has since been part of several successful campaigns for the national team.

Delhi SG Pipers men’s team chief coach Graham Reid said Shamsher was a natural choice for co-captaincy due to his tremendous skills and exploits in international hockey.

“I was fortunate to be India’s chief coach when Shamsher was first included in the national camp back in 2019. He is a natural pick for co-captaincy, bringing an inner calm and confidence to the team. His remarkable skills on the field, combined with his innate leadership qualities, make him a standout player. Shamsher’s experience in two Olympic bronze medal campaigns allows him to connect with teammates and elevate their performance,” said the Australian coach.

Reid also emphasised Whetton’s pivotal role in the team’s set-up.

“Having been involved with the Kookaburras when Jacob first debuted in 2011, I have watched him grow into the accomplished player and leader he is today. He embodies the essence of an ideal captain. His extensive experience on the international stage, including an Olympic silver medal and two Olympic appearances, has shaped him into a leader who excels in performance and inspires those around him,” Reid noted.

Delhi SG Pipers women’s head coach Dave Smolenaars stated that Navneet was the obvious choice to lead the side.

“She (Navneet) is a leading figure in the national team. Over the past few months, I have observed that she is very communicative and works easily with both players and staff. She is a winner who never gives less than 100 per cent. Another important factor is that, for the development of Indian hockey, it is essential to have an Indian captain,” he said.

The team also named Belgian defender Emma Puvrez as Navneet’s deputy.

Since her debut in 2014, Navneet has appeared for India in 178 games and has 53 goals to her credit.

Navneet expressed confidence in her ability to take on the responsibility. “I can’t wait to play alongside such talented players. I have strong faith in my team,” she said.

Delhi SG Pipers Director of Hockey and legendary Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh elaborated on the decision to name co-captains for the men’s team.

“The reason behind the dual captaincy is to give equal importance to foreign and domestic players. This kind of equality is essential to bond the team. Whetty (Whetton) is one of the most senior players from Australia. He has vast experience and is the ideal choice among the international players to captain our team,” Sreejesh explained.

“Shamsher is one of the few Indians to have won two Olympic medals. I am confident he will polish his leadership qualities by sharing the duty with Whetton. Both of them are undoubtedly the right players to captain our team,” he added.