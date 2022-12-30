Hockey India names 33 probables for women’s team national camp in Bengaluru

Hockey India on Friday named a 33-member core probable group for the national camp in Bengaluru starting on January 2 to 13 for the women’s team to kick start their preparations for the upcoming tour of South Africa, from January 14 to 28.

High on confidence after winning the inaugural 2022 FIH Women’s Nations Cup in Spain and securing qualification for the 2023-24 FIH Women’s Pro League, the women’s team will be putting in the hard yards to further fine tune their strategies and combinations for the impending tour.

The core group for the national camp includes experienced players like Savita Punia, Gurjit Kaur, Deep Grace Ekka, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur and the veteran Rani Rampal.

The Indian women’s hockey team, who defeated Spain in the 2022 Nations Cup finals, had been on a short break after the tournament before they returned to the National Camp at SAI in Bangalore.

“The Indian Women’s Hockey Team has had a rejuvenating break and are all geared up to get back to work on our plans and goals for 2023,” said Janneke Schopman, Indian women’s hockey team chief coach.

“We aim to have good exposure over the coming months for the team aiming towards an effective preparation ahead of the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 which is the key event of the year. The focus of the camp is to allow the team to learn more about themselves, and work on their strengths further,” she added.