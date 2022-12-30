Hockey India names 33 probables for women’s team national camp in Bengaluru

Hockey

Hockey India on Friday named a 33-member core probable group for the national camp starting on January 2 to 13 for the women’s team to kick start their preparations for the upcoming tour of South Africa.

30 December, 2022 14:35 IST
Indian Women’s Hockey Team with Chief Coach Janneke Schopman.

Indian Women’s Hockey Team with Chief Coach Janneke Schopman. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hockey India on Friday named a 33-member core probable group for the national camp in Bengaluru starting on January 2 to 13 for the women’s team to kick start their preparations for the upcoming tour of South Africa, from January 14 to 28.

High on confidence after winning the inaugural 2022 FIH Women’s Nations Cup in Spain and securing qualification for the 2023-24 FIH Women’s Pro League, the women’s team will be putting in the hard yards to further fine tune their strategies and combinations for the impending tour.   

The core group for the national camp includes experienced players like Savita Punia, Gurjit Kaur, Deep Grace Ekka, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur and the veteran Rani Rampal.

The Indian women’s hockey team, who defeated Spain in the 2022 Nations Cup finals, had been on a short break after the tournament before they returned to the National Camp at SAI in Bangalore. 

“The Indian Women’s Hockey Team has had a rejuvenating break and are all geared up to get back to work on our plans and goals for 2023,” said Janneke Schopman, Indian women’s hockey team chief coach. 

“We aim to have good exposure over the coming months for the team aiming towards an effective preparation ahead of the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 which is the key event of the year. The focus of the camp is to allow the team to learn more about themselves, and work on their strengths further,” she added.

Core Probables Group: 
Goalkeepers- Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki
Defenders- Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshta Abaso Dhekale, Udita, Reet, Mahima Chaudhary
Midfielders- Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Ajmina Kujur
Forwards- Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Rani, Beauty Dungdung

