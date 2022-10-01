Hockey India names 33 probables for national camp ahead of FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-2023

Hockey India on Saturday named a 33-member core probable group for the national coaching camp starting on October 3, 2022 to prepare for the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-2023 season opener in Bhubaneswar.

Also Read Manpreet Singh: Pro League tie will give us better understanding of Spain ahead of World Cup

Talking about the camp, Chief Coach Graham Reid said, "The FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23 will give us insights into the areas that require work ahead of the FIH Odisha hockey men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. The matches against Spain and New Zealand are important outings for us, and the players are upbeat and excited about the upcoming months of hockey. We have chosen some fresh names in the core group who have shown great potential and are eager to perform when given a chance."

In its opening match on October 28, India will take on New Zealand. It will play Spain next on October 30. India will play its next double-header game against New Zealand on November 4, followed by its second match against Spain on November 6. The team will move to Bhubaneswar on October 21 after a three-week camp in SAI, Bengaluru.