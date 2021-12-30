Hockey

Hockey India names 60 players for national camp ahead of FIH Pro League

The list of 60 players will be pruned down to 33 ahead of their preparations for their FIH Pro League 2021-22 matches, scheduled in February, 2022.

NEW DELHI 30 December, 2021 12:15 IST

The FIH Pro League will restart with a match between Spain and England,on February 4, 2022. India's opening match will take place on February 8.

Hockey India on Thursday announced a list of 60 players for the senior men's national camp which commences from January 3, 2022, at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru.

The list of 60 players will be pruned down to 33 ahead of their preparations for their FIH Pro League 2021-22 matches scheduled for February, 2022.

"These 60 players have earned their spot on the back of their recent performances in international and the domestic circuit," said Graham Reid, chief coach, Indian men's hockey team.

"We are already in the new Olympic cycle now and with Asian Games on the horizon, it will be very crucial for us to have a strong pool of 33 as we gear up for the challenging 2022 season," he added.

The players have been selected based on their performance in the recently concluded 11th Hockey India senior men national championship 2021, junior men national championship 2021 and other Hockey India sanctioned domestic events. The list includes retained players from both Junior and Senior Men's Core groups.

The FIH Pro League will restart with a match between Spain and England,on February 4, 2022. India's opening match will take place on February 8.

List of players

Goalkeepers

1. Sreejesh P.R.
2. Krishan B Pathak
3. Suraj Karkera
4. Prashant Kumar Chauhan
5. Pawan
6. Kamalbir Singh
7. Pankaj Kumar Rajak
8. Ayush Dwivedi

Defenders

9. Harmanpreet Singh
10. Amit Rohidas
11. Surender Kumar
12. Varun Kumar
13. Gurinder Singh
14. Jarmanpreet Singh
15. Nilam Sanjeep Xess
16. Dipsan Tirkey
16. Mandeep Mor
18. Sanjay
19. Yashdeep Siwach
20. Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem 
21. Abhisek Lakra
22. Manjeet
23. Mohd Faraz
24. Parampreet Singh

Midfielders

25. Manpreet Singh
26. Nilakanta Sharma
27. Sumit
28. Hardik Singh
29. Jaskaran Singh
30. Rajkumar Pal
31. Shamsher Singh
32. Vivek Sagar Prasad
33. Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem 
34. Mareeswaran Sakthivel
35. Biju Ekka
36. Sheshe Gowda B M
37. Ashis Kumar Topno
38. Jugraj Singh
39. Bharath K R
40. Likhith BM
41. Keshav Tyagi
42. Sushil Dhanwar

Forwards

43. Simranjeet Singh
44. Gurjant Singh
45. Mandeep Singh
46. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay
47. Akashdeep Singh
48. Gursahibjit Singh
49. Shilanand Lakra
50. Dilpreet Singh
51. Maninder Singh
52. S. Karthi
53. Prabhjot Singh
54. Pardeep Singh
55. Abhishek
56. Abharan Sudev
57. Mohd. Raheel
58. Sukhjeet Singh
59. Pawan Rajbhar
60. Mohd Umar

