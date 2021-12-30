Hockey India names 60 players for national camp ahead of FIH Pro League

Hockey India on Thursday announced a list of 60 players for the senior men's national camp which commences from January 3, 2022, at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru.

The list of 60 players will be pruned down to 33 ahead of their preparations for their FIH Pro League 2021-22 matches scheduled for February, 2022.

"These 60 players have earned their spot on the back of their recent performances in international and the domestic circuit," said Graham Reid, chief coach, Indian men's hockey team.

"We are already in the new Olympic cycle now and with Asian Games on the horizon, it will be very crucial for us to have a strong pool of 33 as we gear up for the challenging 2022 season," he added.

The players have been selected based on their performance in the recently concluded 11th Hockey India senior men national championship 2021, junior men national championship 2021 and other Hockey India sanctioned domestic events. The list includes retained players from both Junior and Senior Men's Core groups.

The FIH Pro League will restart with a match between Spain and England,on February 4, 2022. India's opening match will take place on February 8.