Hockey Hockey Hockey India names 60 players for national camp ahead of FIH Pro League The list of 60 players will be pruned down to 33 ahead of their preparations for their FIH Pro League 2021-22 matches, scheduled in February, 2022. Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 30 December, 2021 12:15 IST The FIH Pro League will restart with a match between Spain and England,on February 4, 2022. India's opening match will take place on February 8. Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 30 December, 2021 12:15 IST Hockey India on Thursday announced a list of 60 players for the senior men's national camp which commences from January 3, 2022, at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru.The list of 60 players will be pruned down to 33 ahead of their preparations for their FIH Pro League 2021-22 matches scheduled for February, 2022. Sportstar Aces Awards 2022: Voting lines open December 29 "These 60 players have earned their spot on the back of their recent performances in international and the domestic circuit," said Graham Reid, chief coach, Indian men's hockey team."We are already in the new Olympic cycle now and with Asian Games on the horizon, it will be very crucial for us to have a strong pool of 33 as we gear up for the challenging 2022 season," he added.READ - SAI sets Jan 31 deadline for TOPS athletes to furnish bills, Utilisation Certificates The players have been selected based on their performance in the recently concluded 11th Hockey India senior men national championship 2021, junior men national championship 2021 and other Hockey India sanctioned domestic events. The list includes retained players from both Junior and Senior Men's Core groups.The FIH Pro League will restart with a match between Spain and England,on February 4, 2022. India's opening match will take place on February 8.List of playersGoalkeepers1. Sreejesh P.R.2. Krishan B Pathak3. Suraj Karkera4. Prashant Kumar Chauhan5. Pawan6. Kamalbir Singh7. Pankaj Kumar Rajak8. Ayush DwivediDefenders9. Harmanpreet Singh10. Amit Rohidas11. Surender Kumar12. Varun Kumar13. Gurinder Singh14. Jarmanpreet Singh15. Nilam Sanjeep Xess16. Dipsan Tirkey16. Mandeep Mor18. Sanjay19. Yashdeep Siwach20. Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem 21. Abhisek Lakra22. Manjeet23. Mohd Faraz24. Parampreet SinghMidfielders25. Manpreet Singh26. Nilakanta Sharma27. Sumit28. Hardik Singh29. Jaskaran Singh30. Rajkumar Pal31. Shamsher Singh32. Vivek Sagar Prasad33. Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem 34. Mareeswaran Sakthivel35. Biju Ekka36. Sheshe Gowda B M37. Ashis Kumar Topno38. Jugraj Singh39. Bharath K R40. Likhith BM41. Keshav Tyagi42. Sushil DhanwarForwards43. Simranjeet Singh44. Gurjant Singh45. Mandeep Singh46. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay47. Akashdeep Singh48. Gursahibjit Singh49. Shilanand Lakra50. Dilpreet Singh51. Maninder Singh52. S. Karthi53. Prabhjot Singh54. Pardeep Singh55. Abhishek56. Abharan Sudev57. Mohd. Raheel58. Sukhjeet Singh59. Pawan Rajbhar60. Mohd Umar Read more stories on Hockey. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :