Hockey India to host Germany on 14th and 15th April 2022 

Following the announcement and confirmation from the International Hockey Federation on Friday evening, Hockey India is confirmed to host Germany, for the double-header on 14th and 15th April 2022 to be played at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar in Odisha.

The last time the two teams met was during the Bronze Medal match at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 where India beat ​Germany 5-4 in a thrilling encounter to win the historic Olympic medal for the first time in 41 years.

The Indian Men's team and Germany were originally scheduled to play on 12th and 13th March, however, the matches had to be postponed after several members of the German squad tested positive for Covid-19.

Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam said, "As hosts, we are happy to welcome the German National Men's Team to participate in the FIH Pro League matches here in Bhubaneswar, Odisha in April. No doubt, there is a lot of excitement among the Indian hockey fans to watch these two teams who played the Bronze Medal match at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020."

The German Men's team have thus far played eight matches out which it has won five, won a game in shootout and lost two matches while India, who is placed second in the pool standings behind Germany by only a point, has also played eight matches, won five, and lost two matches in regulation time and lost one shootout.

The match timing and broadcast details will be announced in due course as the same are being finalised by FIH & Star Sport.