Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023: India to face Spain in opener

India will face off against Spain on January 13 in its first match of the 2023 FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup at the Bisra Munda Stadium in Rourkela.

Team Sportstar
27 September, 2022 15:19 IST
Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran of Team India reacts during a match.

Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran of Team India reacts during a match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The men in blue are pitted against heavyweights England and Spain along with Wales in Pool D.

While the first two matches against Spain and England will take place in Rourkela, the fixture against Wales will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

2016 Olympic gold medallists Argentina and Africa’s highest-ranked nation South Africa will play the opening match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, which hosted the last Men’s World Cup final in 2018

All teams will play in both venues. In total, 44 matches will be played, with the final scheduled on 29 January (7pm IST) in Bhubaneswar.

INDIA’S SCHEDULE FOR 2023 FIH ODISHA HOCKEY MEN’S WORLD CUP-

OPPONENTDATETIMEVENUE
SPAINJANUARY 137 PMROURKELA
ENGLANDJANUARY 157 PMROURKELA
WALESJANUARY 197 PMBHUBANESWAR

