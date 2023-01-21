Hockey World Cup: Confident Malaysia goes up against Spain in first crossover

Spain will take on Malaysia in the first crossover of the World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday.

Malaysia will come in as the confident outfit after two successive wins in the pool stage, while Spain suffered a 4-0 defeat in its final game against England.

The Speedy Tigers have been susceptible in defence, but have the necessary gear in them to take the attack to the opposition as seen against Chile and New Zealand.

Veteran defender Razie Rahim has fired in the last two matches and will be a potent penalty corner threat.

Spain has scored four goals so far, while letting in nine. The Redsticks have had 65 circle penetrations in the opposition box but have as many entries against them.

Spain has the youngest squad in the tournament, but head coach Max Caldas defended the team’s inexperience despite the two defeats.

‘We played a very good game. The difference was the decision-making inside the circles. I don’t think it was a 4-0 game. We expect to get better against Malaysia,” said Caldas.

Spain likes to play possession-based hockey but Caldas hopes his team can penetrate the circle directly and cause danger to the Malaysians, who have had their circle breached 79 times in three matches. Skipper Marc Miralles will be the creative fulcrum for Spain and the key to open up the Malaysia defence.

The winner of this match will face Australia in the quarterfinals.