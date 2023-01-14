Hockey

Hockey World Cup 2023: Spain eyes positive result in must-win game against Wales

Aashin Prasad
Rourkela 14 January, 2023 20:54 IST

Max Caldas on coaching Spain, difference between handling youngsters and seasoned players and more
| Video Credit: Aashin Prasad

After a disappointing performance in the opening game defeat, Spain will aim to bounce back in a must-win Pool D World Cup clash against Wales here at the Birsa Munda International Stadium on Sunday.

Spain was outpassed and outrun in the loss to host India on Friday as the midfield failed to exert its desired influence on the game. Debutant Wales is coming on the back of a 5-0 thrashing to England, and damage limitation will be foremost on its mind.

Hockey World Cup 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Germany beats Japan; Belgium, Netherlands, New Zealand also secure wins

The Spanish coach Maximiliano Caldas wasn’t happy with the performance and hoped for an improved showing. With better goal difference for both England and India, the two-time finalist will also want a victory with a big margin to improve its chances of progression.

“We didn’t play the game we wanted to play. We lost the ball too much, and we ran with the ball too much. We are a team that likes to dominate the ball and have the ball much more time with our sticks. We didn’t do that very well, and we will want to improve,” said Caldas.

Spain will want experienced midfielder Alvaro Iglesias to take control of the midfield and steer the young side.

Wales ‘keeper Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, who limited England’s scoring with his saves, will once again be called upon to keep Spain at bay. It looked threatening from penalty corners, and Gareth Furlong can be the man to help it get the first World Cup goal it craves for.

