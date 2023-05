India’s winning streak in the Junior Asia Cup came to a halt after it played out a 1-1 draw against Pakistan in their Pool A match at the Salalah Sports Complex in Oman.

India opened the scoring in the second-quarter when Shardanand Tiwari converted from a penalty corner. However, it could not hold on to its lead as Ali Basharat scored in the third quarter for the equaliser.

Pakistan stays on top of Pool A after the match. ‘

More to follow...