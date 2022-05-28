Asia Cup 2022: India beats Japan 2-1 in first Super4s match

Indian men's hockey team beat Japan 2-1 in its opening match of the Super4s stage of the Asia Cup in Jakarta on Saturday.

Defending champion India had lost to the Japanese side 5-2 in the group stage earlier in the tournament but on Saturday, it put up a resilient performance to come out on top.

Birendra Lakra-led Indian side took the lead in the first quarter itself when Manjeet scored a field goal in the seventh minute of the match.

However, Japan equalised early into the second quarter as Niwa Takuma successfully converted a penalty corner in the 17th minute.

Pawan Rajbhar restored India's lead in the third quarter via another field goal in the 34th minute and the men in blue managed to run down the clock to finish with a 2-1 win.

In the other Super4s match of the day, Malaysia and Korea played a 2-2 draw.

India's second match is against Malaysia on Sunday.