Indian men and women’s hockey team lose in 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023

The Indian men’s hockey team lost 0-1 in their first match of the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 against Spain on Friday. Similarly, the women’s team started their campaign with a 2-3 loss against the hosts.

In the men’s game, the first quarter saw both teams earn a penalty corner each but neither managed to find the back of the net.

Spain took the initiative in the second quarter, forcing a penalty corner save from Krishan Pathak. The pressure was telling as India received a green card and Spain immediately pounced on the opportunity. Alvaro Iglesias breached India’s defence and scored the goal that presented Spain with the lead.

The third quarter witnessed both teams in an intense battle to score the next goal but they were unable to break the others’ tight defence.

India turned up the heat in the last quarter in the search for an equaliser, earning two penalty corners. However, they were unable to capitalise and the match ended in Spain’s favour.

The women’s game saw the Spanish side kicked off the match aggressively and was rewarded for its effort with Sara Barrios Navarro breaking the deadlock in only the second minute of the game, putting her side ahead.

Thereafter, India launched a counterattack, pushing Spain back into their half and earning a penalty corner. Gurjit Kaur capitalised on this opportunity to unleash a powerful flick to bring India back on level terms. Soon after, Sangita Kumari breached the Spanish defence to grant India the lead as the first quarter ended 2-1 in India’s favour.

The second quarter saw a resilient Spain team fight back and equalise through Patricia Alvarez Nardiz’s goal.

Both teams continued to look for the goal that would give them the lead in the third quarter but the high-quality defence of both teams meant that the score remained 2-2.

Spain finally broke the deadlock in the last quarter as Julia Strappato Garreta scored from a penalty corner, sealing the victory for her team.

The Indian men’s hockey team will battle against Belgium at 20:00, while the women’s team will face Belgium at 22:15 on 16th December.