Hockey Hockey India's hockey training camp likely to be put off The training camp for the Indian men's and women's hockey teams, which was scheduled to resume on July 19, is likely to be put off. Ashwin Achal Bengaluru 15 July, 2020 19:33 IST If the camp is held, the core probable players will face difficulty in reaching Bengaluru, as well as the mandatory quarantine imposed on inter-state travellers. (File picture) - K. MURALI KUMAR Ashwin Achal Bengaluru 15 July, 2020 19:33 IST The training camp for the Indian men's and women's hockey teams, which was scheduled to resume on July 19, is likely to be put off. The recent spike in COVID-19 cases, and the imposition of lockdown in Karnataka and other States has made it tough for the camp to resume at the SAI campus here.READ: Ashok Kumar: 'India could have won a medal if Olympics was held this year'If the camp is held, the core probable players will face difficulty in reaching the city, as well as the mandatory quarantine imposed on inter-state travellers.Around a month ago, Hockey India announced that the national team players could leave SAI here to return to their homes. At the time, the players had spent over three months at SAI.