Sultan of Johor Cup: India junior men’s hockey team goes down 4-5 to South Africa

Marvin Simons, Fawaaz Kahder, Senzwesihle Ngubane and Cameron Le Forestier scored for South Africa. Sharda Nand Tiwari, captain Uttam Singh and Sudeep Chirmako found the target for India.

Johor, Malaysia 23 October, 2022 19:34 IST
FILE PHOTO: Indian players defend a penalty corner of France during the third and fourth place ranking match at FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World cup 2021 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on December 5, 2021.

FILE PHOTO: Indian players defend a penalty corner of France during the third and fourth place ranking match at FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World cup 2021 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on December 5, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian junior men's hockey team squandered a two-goal lead at half time to lose 4-5 against South Africa in its second match at the Sultan of Johor Cup here on Sunday.

Marvin Simons (7th), Fawaaz Kahder (34th), Senzwesihle Ngubane (35th) and Cameron Le Forestier (49th, 57th) scored for South Africa. Sharda Nand Tiwari (9th, 10th), captain Uttam Singh (17th) and Sudeep Chirmako (45th) found the target for India.

India had beaten hosts Malaysia 5-2 in their first round-robin match on Saturday.

Amandeep Lakra set the tone of the high press for India from the get-go, keeping South Africa in their half in the first few minutes.

However, it was South Africa who took the lead with Marvin Simons (7th) deflecting in past Ankit Malik.

India though roared back into the game within minutes as Sharda Nand Tiwari (9th and 10th) converted two penalty corners. India ended the first quarter with a 2-1 lead and looked in control of the proceedings.

A couple of minutes into the second quarter, India struck again with captain Uttam Singh (17th) getting his first goal of the tournament. With the momentum going their way, India were 3-1 ahead at the end of first half.

South Africa made a comeback in the second half. Fawaaz Kahder (34th) made it 3-2 for South Africa, before Senzwesihle Ngubane (35th) restored parity, with both goals coming from penalty corners.

India took the lead again with Sudeep Chirmako (45th) getting his name on the scoresheet.

In the final 15 minutes, India were looking to control the proceedings, but the South African side levelled the scores again (4-4) as Cameron Le Forestier (49th) converted another penalty corner.

Soon after, South Africa went ahead for the second time in the game with Cameron Le Forestier scoring in the 57th minute, which turned out to be the decisive goal.

India will take on Japan in their third game on October 25.

