Indian junior women’s hockey team beats South Africa in shootout

The Indian junior women’s hockey team beat the U-21 South African side 4-3 in the penalty shootout in its final game against the junior team.

Having won all its matches against the U-21 South African team, India is now focusing on playing the ‘A’ team of the host country.

Also Read | Indian junior women’s hockey team clinches 8-0 win against South Africa

Monday’s match, much closer than the previous encounters between the two teams, ended in a draw after both sides failed to score in regulation time, leading to a shootout that ended in India’s favour.

India junior women’s team’s tour of South Africa is part of its preparation for the all-important U-21 Asia Cup, a qualification tournament for the upcoming FIH Women’s Hockey Junior World Cup.

The Indian team will next play two matches against South Africa ‘A’ side on February 24 and 25 where the visitor will aim to continue its winning streak.