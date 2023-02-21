Hockey

Indian junior women’s hockey team beats South Africa in shootout

Having won all its matches against the U-21 South African team, India is now focusing on playing the ‘A’ team of the host country.

PTI
New Delhi 21 February, 2023 11:44 IST
New Delhi 21 February, 2023 11:44 IST
Representative Photograph: Groundsmen watering a hockey pitch.

Representative Photograph: Groundsmen watering a hockey pitch. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Having won all its matches against the U-21 South African team, India is now focusing on playing the ‘A’ team of the host country.

The Indian junior women’s hockey team beat the U-21 South African side 4-3 in the penalty shootout in its final game against the junior team.

Having won all its matches against the U-21 South African team, India is now focusing on playing the ‘A’ team of the host country.

Also Read | Indian junior women’s hockey team clinches 8-0 win against South Africa

Monday’s match, much closer than the previous encounters between the two teams, ended in a draw after both sides failed to score in regulation time, leading to a shootout that ended in India’s favour.

India junior women’s team’s tour of South Africa is part of its preparation for the all-important U-21 Asia Cup, a qualification tournament for the upcoming FIH Women’s Hockey Junior World Cup.

The Indian team will next play two matches against South Africa ‘A’ side on February 24 and 25 where the visitor will aim to continue its winning streak.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Dissecting India’s Hockey World Cup campaign: Coming up short on home turf

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands pips Australia for bronze medal

Hockey World Cup: Experienced Belgium takes on high-flying New Zealand

Hockey World Cup: France, Argentina play out thrilling 5-5 draw; Australia decimates South Africa

Hockey World Cup will help sport’s growth in Sundargarh - Lazarus Barla

Hockey World Cup: Argentina, Australia to battle it out for Pool A supremacy

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us