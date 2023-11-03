Defending champion India knocked out of Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 after a 3-6 loss to Germany in semifinal

India suffered a 3-6 loss to Germany in the semifinal to get knocked out of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Sultan of Johor Cup in Johor Bahru Malaysia on Friday.
Nikas Berendts and Peer Hinrichs scored two goals each for Germans, with both scoring a goal from a penalty corner and the other as a field goal. Christian Franz and Florian Sperling scored the other goals as they picked apart a hapless Indian defence.
Amandeep Lakra, Rohit and Uttam Singh scored for India, which will now compete for the third place, against the losing side in the other semifinal, between Australia and Pakistan.
More to follow.
