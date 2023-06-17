Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Need to create more scoring opportunities, admits hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh

Men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh on Saturday admitted India will have to focus on conceding fewer goals from the touchline and create more scoring opportunities in the striking circle if they are to be ready for the upcoming challenges, including the Asian Games.

Published : Jun 17, 2023 14:03 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India’s Harmanpreet Singh in action.
India’s Harmanpreet Singh in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Harmanpreet Singh in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

Men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh on Saturday admitted India will have to focus on conceding fewer goals from the touchline and create more scoring opportunities in the striking circle if they are to be ready for the upcoming challenges, including the Asian Games.

India returned home from its recent European outing with a mixed bag of results in the FIH Pro League, with the team winning four of the eight matches it played over two weeks.

India lost 1-2 and won 5-1 against Belgium, while it lost 2-4 and won 4-4 (4-2) in the shootout against Great Britain. In the double-header against Argentina, India won 3-0 and 2-1, while the team lost 1-4 and 2-3 to the Netherlands.

ALSO READ
Dilip Tirkey, JSP Foundation launch programme to promote hockey among tribal kids

“There were a number of takeaways from the matches in Europe. We conceded goals from the touchline and that needs to be fixed. There is also work to be done on converting the chances we create in the ‘D’.

“While playing top European teams is always a good learning experience, we will now focus on bringing our best game to the fore against top Asian sides in the Asian Champions Trophy and Asian Games,” said the captain in a release.

India finished its campaign as provisional table toppers with 30 points from 16 Pro League matches.

This was also the team’s first outing under new chief coach Craig Fulton, who replaced Australian tactician Graham Reid.

“Craig brings a lot of positivity into the team and he is very clear in his thoughts and expectations on how we must play as a team.

ALSO READ
Spain tour crucial for Asian Games preparations, says Indian women’s hockey team captain Savita

“In these matches (in Europe), the focus was more on executing a disciplined structure in our game, with emphasis on defending well,” added Harmanpreet.

The Indian team is currently on a break, and will start preparing for the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) once the training camp resumes.

The ACT will be held in Chennai from August 3 to 12 while the Asian Games are slated to be held in Hangzhou, China in September-October.

Speaking about the Pro League outing in London and the Netherlands respectively, Harmanpreet said, “Overall, I think it was a good outing. Playing away games against top sides is always challenging and I think we lived up to the billing.”

Related Topics

Harmanpreet Singh /

Asian Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Need to create more scoring opportunities, admits hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh
    PTI
  2. What if Ashwin could have come on as Impact Player in WTC final?
    Satish Acharya
  3. PHL 2023: Davinder Singh confident of Telugu Talons reaching finals despite initial ‘hiccups’
    Nigamanth P
  4. East Bengal FC sign Spanish footballers Javier Siverio and Saul Crespo for upcoming season
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shaheen returns to Test squad; Huraira, Jamal earn maiden call ups for Sri Lanka series
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Need to create more scoring opportunities, admits hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh
    PTI
  2. Dilip Tirkey, JSP Foundation launch programme to promote hockey among tribal kids
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Spain tour crucial for Asian Games preparations, says Indian women’s hockey team captain Savita
    Team Sportstar
  4. Junior girls impressive but senior group competitive at the moment: Hockey coach Janneke
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Financial aid for Pakistan hockey before Champions Trophy in Chennai
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Need to create more scoring opportunities, admits hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh
    PTI
  2. What if Ashwin could have come on as Impact Player in WTC final?
    Satish Acharya
  3. PHL 2023: Davinder Singh confident of Telugu Talons reaching finals despite initial ‘hiccups’
    Nigamanth P
  4. East Bengal FC sign Spanish footballers Javier Siverio and Saul Crespo for upcoming season
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shaheen returns to Test squad; Huraira, Jamal earn maiden call ups for Sri Lanka series
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment