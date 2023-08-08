19th Asian Games, Hangzhou: Full schedule of India men’s and women’s hockey matches; dates; timings

The match schedule for Hockey in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 was announced on Tuesday.

The Indian men’s team will play its first match on September 24 against Uzbekistan. It will play arch-rival Pakistan on September 30.

The Indian women’s team will start its campaign against Singapore on September 27.

Both India’s men’s and women’s teams are in Pool A.

All hockey matches will be played at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou, China.

The India men’s team is one of the most successful teams in Asia. It has won the Asian Games three times – in 1966, 1998 and 2014.

The Indian women’s hockey team became champion in the inaugural 1982 edition after remaining undefeated throughout the tournament.

India men’s hockey schedule

Serial No Match Date Time 1 India vs Uzbekistan September 24 8:45 AM 2 India v Singapore September 26 6:30 AM 3. Japan v India September 28 6:15 PM 4. Pakistan v India September 30 6:15 PM 5. India v Bangladesh October 2 1:15 PM

India women’s hockey schedule