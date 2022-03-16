FIH Pro League: Rabichandra in India squad for Argentina tie

Midfielder Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh is expected to make his senior debut after being included in the 22-member India squad for the FIH Pro League tie against World No. 6 Argentina. The two-leg tie will be held on March 19 and 20 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Rabichandra, who was part of the Indian squad at the FIH Junior World Cup, is the lone new face in the squad. Goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak has replaced Suraj Karkera while Amit Rohidas and Jugraj Singh have replaced Mandeep Mor and Dipsan Tirkey in the backline. Jaskaran Singh and Akshdeep Singh made way for Sumit and Rabichandra in the midfield. The forward line will witness the return of Gurjant and Dilpreet Singh. Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Abhishek are also included.

ALSO READ - Need to finish games in regulation time, not shoot-outs - Schopman

The team, led by Manpreet Singh, also has experienced custodian P. R. Sreejesh and vice-captain and star dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh. The selectors also named 10 standby players in Suraj Karkera, Mandeep Mor, Dipsan Tirkey, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sanjay, Jaskaran Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Ashis Kumar Topno, Gursahibjit Singh and Mohd. Raheel.

Commenting on the new squad, India's chief coach Graham Reid said, “These games will provide great exposure for young, new players coming up the ranks, while as a team we are also getting to work out different combinations ahead of the Asian Games.

“Rabichandra is an exciting young midfielder who showed a solid glimpse into what he can bring to the team during the Junior World Cup. I am looking forward to seeing the defensive pressure he takes to the opposition and his uncanny control with the ball, both great assets in the way we like to play.”

The Indian team has so far played six matches in the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League season.