India women’s hockey team for Junior Asia Cup announced: Full squad list

India will defend its title at the Women’s Junior Asia Cup, scheduled to take place in Muscat, Oman, from December 7-15, 2024. The tournament also doubles as a qualifier for the FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2025.

India is in Pool A with China, Malaysia, Thailand, and Bangladesh, while Pool B features South Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong China, and Sri Lanka.

The team will be led by Jyoti Singh, with Sakshi Rana serving as vice-captain. Goalkeepers Nidhi and Aditi Maheshwari will provide a strong presence in goal, while the defence will be marshalled by Manisha, Jyoti, Lalthantluangi, Pooja Sahoo, and Mamata Oram.

The midfield features a talented lineup with Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sunelita Toppo, Ishika, Rajni Kerketta, Sakshi, and Khaidem Shileima Chanu. Up front, India will rely on forwards Deepika, Beauty Dungdung, Kanika Siwach, Mumtaz Khan, and Lalrinpuii to lead the attack.

Binima Dhan and Himanshi Sharad Gawande have been named as alternate players.

Coach Tushar Khandker expressed confidence in the squad, highlighting a mix of experienced players and young talent. India’s campaign starts with a match against Bangladesh on December 8 at 20:30 IST.

