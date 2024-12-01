 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India women’s hockey team for Junior Asia Cup announced: Full squad list

The defending champion will be led by Jyoti Singh while Sakshi Rana has been named as vice-captain.

Published : Dec 01, 2024 13:33 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India will defend its title at the Women’s Junior Asia Cup, scheduled to take place in Muscat, Oman, from December 7-15, 2024.
India will defend its title at the Women’s Junior Asia Cup, scheduled to take place in Muscat, Oman, from December 7-15, 2024. | Photo Credit: HOCKEY INDIA
infoIcon

India will defend its title at the Women’s Junior Asia Cup, scheduled to take place in Muscat, Oman, from December 7-15, 2024. | Photo Credit: HOCKEY INDIA

India will defend its title at the Women’s Junior Asia Cup, scheduled to take place in Muscat, Oman, from December 7-15, 2024. The tournament also doubles as a qualifier for the FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2025.

ALSO READ
Women’s Hockey India League will elevate global hockey, says Dutch hockey star Maria Verschoor

India is in Pool A with China, Malaysia, Thailand, and Bangladesh, while Pool B features South Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong China, and Sri Lanka.

The team will be led by Jyoti Singh, with Sakshi Rana serving as vice-captain. Goalkeepers Nidhi and Aditi Maheshwari will provide a strong presence in goal, while the defence will be marshalled by Manisha, Jyoti, Lalthantluangi, Pooja Sahoo, and Mamata Oram.

ALSO READ
Raveendran Sankaran: Asian Champions Trophy is the start of new Bihar

The midfield features a talented lineup with Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sunelita Toppo, Ishika, Rajni Kerketta, Sakshi, and Khaidem Shileima Chanu. Up front, India will rely on forwards Deepika, Beauty Dungdung, Kanika Siwach, Mumtaz Khan, and Lalrinpuii to lead the attack.

Binima Dhan and Himanshi Sharad Gawande have been named as alternate players.

Coach Tushar Khandker expressed confidence in the squad, highlighting a mix of experienced players and young talent. India’s campaign starts with a match against Bangladesh on December 8 at 20:30 IST.

Indian Junior Women’s Team
Goalkeepers: Nidhi, Aditi Maheshwari
Defenders: Manisha, Jyoti Singh, Lalthantluangi, Pooja Sahoo, Mamata Oram
Midfielders: Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sunelita Toppo, Ishika, Rajni Kerketta, Sakshi Rana, Khaidem Shileima Chanu
Forwards: Deepika, Beauty Dungdung, Kanika Siwach, Mumtaz Khan, Lalrinpuii
Alternate Players: Binima Dhan, Himanshi Sharad Gawande

Related Topics

Hockey India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI Live Score Day 2: Rohit at No. 4 as Rahul retires at 27; India needs 241 to win in 46 overs
    Team Sportstar
  2. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship Game 6: Ding, Gukesh blitzing out moves in London System opening in sixth round
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arjun Erigaisi officially breaks 2800 Elo barrier in classical chess rating
    Team Sportstar
  4. Syed Modi International 2024: Dhruv-Tanisha pair loses mixed doubles final
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI: Rahul opens batting instead of Rohit Sharma ahead of Adelaide Test
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. India women’s hockey team for Junior Asia Cup announced: Full squad list
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hardik Singh named UP Rudras captain for Hockey India League 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024: Dilraj bags four goals as India wins 16-0 against Chinese Taipei
    Team Sportstar
  4. Double Olympic bronze medallist Harmanpreet, next aiming for coveted World Cup title
    PTI
  5. Where to watch Hockey India League 2024-25: Broadcast details, schedule, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI Live Score Day 2: Rohit at No. 4 as Rahul retires at 27; India needs 241 to win in 46 overs
    Team Sportstar
  2. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship Game 6: Ding, Gukesh blitzing out moves in London System opening in sixth round
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arjun Erigaisi officially breaks 2800 Elo barrier in classical chess rating
    Team Sportstar
  4. Syed Modi International 2024: Dhruv-Tanisha pair loses mixed doubles final
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI: Rahul opens batting instead of Rohit Sharma ahead of Adelaide Test
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment