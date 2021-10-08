India to compete in Women's Pro League Season 3

India and Spain will compete in the third season of women's FIH Pro League in place of Australia and New Zealand this year, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced on Friday.

The FIH Hockey Pro League Season 3 begins on October 13 with the Netherlands taking on Belgium.

Both India and Spain have been roped in for this season alone as Australia and New Zealand pulled out due to COVID-related international travel restrictions put in place by their respective governments.

Whenever possible, the female squads of India and Spain will play on the same dates and venues as their male counterparts, who are already part of FIH’s global home-and-away league, which involves most of the best nations in world hockey.

Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam said: "We are absolutely delighted that the Indian Women's Hockey Team will participate in the forthcoming edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League. Their participation will not only give them an opportunity to compete against the best teams of the world, but it will also help us increase the fanbase for the Indian Women's Team. With the Asian Games being held in 2022, getting to play strong teams of the world earlier in the year will certainly be a great platform for our teams to get the right exposure before the all-important Asian Games which is also an Olympic Qualification event."