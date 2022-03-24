FIH Pro League: India to host NZ, Spain in October-November, 2022

The Indian men's hockey team will begin the new season of FIH Hockey Pro League against New Zealand and Spain, as per the schedule for the 2022-23 season of the FIH Pro League released on Thursday.

India will host New Zealand and Spain in the between October 28 and November 6 this year. India plays New Zealand in the first match on October 28, followed by the second game against Spain on October 30. The Indians will play their return leg matches against New Zealand and Spain on October 4 and 6, respectively. In between, both New Zealand and Spain will also play a double-header against each other on October 29 and November 5.

“Interesting to see the 2022-23 Pro League schedule released today. As far as our draw is concerned, it is well spaced out and provides us with practice opportunity before the 2023 World Cup,” Indian men's hockey team chief coach Graham Reid said.

ALSO READ - Ajit Pal Singh wins IDFC Lifetime Achievement award at Sportstar Aces 2022

India will play Germany and Australia at home in March, 2023. India will face off against Germany on March 10 and after a day's break, takes on Australia in the first match of the two-legged tie. The second-leg matches against Germany and Australia will be played on March 13 and 15, respectively. Germany and Australia, too, will play their FIH Pro League tie against each other in India.

In what appears to be an action-paced Olympic cycle, India will next embark on a tour to Europe for its away matches against reigning Olympic Champions Belgium (May 26 and June 2), Great Britain (May 27 and June 3), Netherlands (June 7 and 10) and Argentina (June 8 and 11). Reid lauded FIH for its effort to cut down on travelling, terming the new schedule a “good development” for the league. “FIH is using the experience of utilising multiple teams in one location from this year, to provide more of a traditional tournament feel,” he said.

“I think it's is a good development. This will also provide a different tactical preparation between games where traditionally the games against the same team are back-to-back.”