India vs Australia, LIVE Score: IND 1-0 AUS; Vivek scores, 2nd quarter begins - FIH Pro League updates
India vs Australia: Catch the live score and updates from the FIH Pro League match at the Birsa Munda International Stadium in Rourkela.
Sukhjeet wins the ball for India near the circle. Possession turned.
Australia with a sustained spell of possession in the Indian half. Still no circle entries though.
Pawan makes a save for India! The first time he’s been tested and he makes a close range save.
India misses. Again an error in trapping the ball. But India enters the circle again and misses it by a whisker. The ball whizzes past the face of the goal from the right side and Hardik’s shot goes over.
Successful! India keeps the referral and gets another bite at the cherry.
India errs in trapping the injection and the ball goes lose. India has asked for a referral here. Harmanpreet takes the ball after it is kept alive post the corner miss. He hits a reverse shot and appeals the deflection fromthe Aussie stick is dangerous.
This time the shot gets the foot of Beltz and India gets another short corner.
The first attempt from the short corner is saved by the rusher. India gets another try.
Another penalty corner for India. India has gotten off to a flying start. Durst saves a shot but his save is deemed to deflect the ball in a dangerous manner.
Vishnukant loses the ball and the turnover could be fatal for India but the umpire blows his whistle for a foul by the Australian player.
India with another circle attempt but Australia is able to clear the danger.
INDIA LEADS! It is 1-0! Harmanpreet’s drag flick is blocked by Australia’s first rusher but Vivek gathers the rebound. Turns to his left and slams a reverse hit past Durst in goal. What a start
Penalty Corner for India! The five metre rule flouted by an Aussie defender. Harman to Abhishek for the aerial in the circle and India off to a great start.
Australia starts the proceeding and India is able to win the possession in the first minute.
The anthems are done and play is ready to start.
The Indian player is making his 100th appearance for the team.
India’s David John: It is an important day. A player of ours is playing a milestone game. You’ll her about it later. It has been about preparing for things in the future. It has been very good. Looking forward to playing Australia. They were good last night so it will be a challenge.
Australia’s Anthony Potter: The boys are happy with the win against Germany, and we hope to carry it forward today. You need to score more goals against India to win and defend well and contain the crowd.
India has found a purple patch at the Birsa Munda Stadium. It is yet to lose a match at its new home ground. It won all its World Cup matches here, and has now clinched three victories in the Pro League.
India, with its three wins over the past week, has jumped to the top place in the FIH Pro League standings.
India’s win against the Kookaburras on Sunday was just its second win in the last 10 matches. The Aussies have had the better of the Men in Blue but David John’s side hung on to a one-goal advantage to pull off a win for the ages.
India: 15 | Australia: 48 | Draws: 6
Australia 0-1 Germany
Australia 4-5 India
Australia 2-1 Germany
India 3-2 Germany
India 5-4 Australia
India 6-3 Germany
Here is the goal that Karthi scored against Australia during their last meeting in the mini-tournament.
Lachlan Sharp, Jake Harvie, Nathan Ephraums, Johan Durst, Jacob Anderson, Josh Beltz, Eddie Ockenden, Jake Whetton, Jayden Atkinson, Tim Howard, Aran Zalewski (C), Ben Rennie, Craig Marais, Ky Willott, Jack Welch, James Collins, Hayden Beltz, Anand Gupte, Ben Staines, Davis Atkin
Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Pawan, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Manjeet, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh (V/C), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, S. Karthi, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Gurjant Singh
The match between India and Australia will start at 7 PM. The match will be telecasted live in India on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India. While the livestream of the same will be available on Fancode.
India takes on Australia in its last game at the mini-tournament in Rourkela.
The side has enjoyed a brilliant run under the interim mentorship of David John, beating World Champion Germany twice and winning one against Australia in a nine-goal thriller.
It has been particularly pleasing to see the performance of the young guns in the side - Selvam Karthi and Dilpreet Singh.
Australia too comes on the back of a 2-1 win against Germany and will look to avenge is 5-4 from Sunday.