What the coaches said

India’s David John: It is an important day. A player of ours is playing a milestone game. You’ll her about it later. It has been about preparing for things in the future. It has been very good. Looking forward to playing Australia. They were good last night so it will be a challenge.

Australia’s Anthony Potter: The boys are happy with the win against Germany, and we hope to carry it forward today. You need to score more goals against India to win and defend well and contain the crowd.