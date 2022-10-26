Hockey

Sultan of Johor Cup: India plays out 5-5 draw against Australia

Amandeep (60th minute) saved India with a final-minute strike after Boby Singh Dhami (2nd), Sharda Nand Tiwari (8th, 35th), and Arijit Singh Hundal (18th) found the Australian net.

PTI
Johor Bahru, Malaysia 26 October, 2022 17:07 IST
Johor Bahru, Malaysia 26 October, 2022 17:07 IST
FILE PHOTO: Indian Junior men’s team celebrates after scoring a goal during the ninth Sultan of Johor Cup against Australia in Johor Bahru in Malaysia on October 16, 2019.

FILE PHOTO: Indian Junior men’s team celebrates after scoring a goal during the ninth Sultan of Johor Cup against Australia in Johor Bahru in Malaysia on October 16, 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI

Amandeep (60th minute) saved India with a final-minute strike after Boby Singh Dhami (2nd), Sharda Nand Tiwari (8th, 35th), and Arijit Singh Hundal (18th) found the Australian net.

The Indian junior men's hockey team scored a last-minute goal to play out a thrilling 5-5 draw against Australia and occupy the second spot in round-robin league standings of the Sultan of Johor Cup, here on Wednesday.

Amandeep (60th minute) saved India with a final minute strike after Boby Singh Dhami (2nd), Sharda Nand Tiwari (8th, 35th) and Arijit Singh Hundal (18th) found the Australian net.

Also Read
Sultan of Johor Cup: India returns to winning ways, beats Japan 5-1

Liam Hart (3rd), Jack Holland (8th), Joshua Brooks (20th, 41st) and Jake Lambeth (49th) were the goal scorers for Australia.

Australia are leading the standings with 10 points from four games, while India are placed second with two wins, one draw and one loss.

India had beaten hosts Malaysia 5-2 in their opener, lost 4-5 to South Africa and then thrashed Japan 5-1.

Against Australia, the Indians made a superb start with captain Uttam Singh getting to the baseline and laying the ball off for his deputy Dhami to score from their very first move.

But less than a minute later, Australia equalised through Hart.

Soon after, Australia surged ahead as Holland found the back of the Indian net to register his first goal of the day.

But Australia's lead didn't last long as Tiwari's crisp shot from a penalty corner levelled the scores.

The second quarter kicked off at a high tempo as well, with Dhami looking to run down the Australian defence in the early exchanges.

The pressure paid off as Hundal was able to deflect a pass past the Australian goalkeeper to hand India the lead again.

A couple of minutes later, India goalkeeper Mohith Shashikumar conceded a penalty and Brooks made no mistake to make it 3-3 at half time.

After the changeover, India continued their goal hunt and it took them five minutes to succeed as Tiwari converted another penalty corner with conviction.

The lead, though, was wiped off in six minutes as Brooks' penalty corner made it 4-4.

Also Read
Ric Charlesworth talks hockey, cricket - “India have learned they don’t need to follow other teams, they can be themselves”

Four minutes into the fourth and final quarter, Australia got their nose ahead with Lambeth's penalty corner conversion.

India came out all guns blazing in search of the equaliser and Amandeep rescued his side by finding the net seconds before the final hooter.

India will play Great Britain in their fifth game on Friday.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Editor's Pick

Indian hockey teams to go through complex Olympics qualification process

Sreejesh: Consolation bronze in Asiad can’t heal our pain

Ajit Pal Singh laments India’s ‘last minute’ problem

Videos

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

India men’s hockey team squad preview: Manpreet’s boys eye podium, face stiff challenges

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us