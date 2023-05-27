Hockey

India women win final game Down Under, beats Australia ‘A’ 2-1

Navneet Kaur (10’) and Deep Grace Ekka (25’) scored the goals for India. Abigail Wilson (22’) scored the lone goal for Australia ‘A’.

Team Sportstar
27 May, 2023 17:30 IST
FILE PHOTO: Navneet Kaur of India controls the ball.

FILE PHOTO: Navneet Kaur of India controls the ball. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian women’s hockey team put up a spirited showing in its fifth and final game of the tour, defeating Australia ‘A’ 2-1 in a closely-fought tie in Adelaide on Saturday.

Having won the previous encounter 3-2, Australia ‘A’ started with confidence, maintaining possession early on. Gurjit Kaur remained alert in the defence, not allowing the opposition to enter inside the circle. Earning three quick penalty corners, India put pressure on the Australia ‘A’ defence and Navneet scored with a reverse hit to give India the lead.

The second quarter started with India continuing to build momentum from the backward line. But Australia ‘A’ managed to get a shot on target from a quick counter-attack, only for captain Savita to make the save. Australia ‘A’ earned its first penalty corner of the night midway into the second quarter, and Wilson struck the back of the net with a dragflick to level the scoreline. But minutes later, Grace Ekka put India back in the lead with a dragflick of her own off a penalty corner.

With Vandana Katariya building an attack from the left flank at the start of the second half, India earned another quick penalty corner. But this time, the Australia ‘A’ defence managed to avert the danger. Controlling the midfield, Neha Goyal set up penetrating runs for Indian attackers as the Australia ‘A’ defence felt the pressure. India managed to maintain its 2-1 lead as the third quarter came to a close.

Vandana continued to put pressure on Australia ‘A’, at the start of the final quarter, with a dribbling run inside the circle. With 15 minutes left on the clock, both teams started displaying urgency. India earned a late penalty corner to create another chance to increase its lead. But Australia managed to save the set-piece to keep itself in the contest. India kept possession in the final few minutes to prevent Australia ‘A’ from creating an attacking opportunity and won the thrilling encounter 2-1.

