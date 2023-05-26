Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIH Pro League 2022-23 match between India and Belgium. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds in London.
Belgium looking to control the tempo of the match. Lots of possession but nothing really incisive yet.
Hellin Guillaume with the ball inside the Indian D but his pass is deemed to be a dangerous one.
Aerial pass from Harmanpreet to Hardik on the left flank. A Belgian shirt intercepts it while being too close to the Indian and hence, a foul is called. No harm done eventually to the Belgian goal though.
Brilliant interception from Jarmanpreet on the edge of his D to stop a Belgian attack.
First shot on target for India from Akashdeep and Belgian custodian Van Doren does well to keep it out.
Belgium with the early possession, manages to take the ball inside the D but Indian defense does well not to concede a penalty corner.
Belgium with the push off. The Olympic champion will play from right to left while the Indians will play from left to right. India receives a penalty corner in less than 30 seconds but the referee overturns the call quickly.
The two teams make their way onto the pitch. Belgium in white jerseys and India in blue.
Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh is currently at the top of the goalscorer’s list with 11 goals.
India-18 | Belgium-17 | Draw-4
The last meeting between the two sides took place in June 2022 during the previous season of the FIH Pro League where Belgium beat India 3-2 in Antwerp.
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh
Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Mandeep Mor, Gurinder Singh
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Dilpreet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards: Abhishek, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh
The match between India and Belgium will start at 7:10PM IST. The match will be telecast live in India on Star Sports First channel while the live stream of the same will be available on Fancode and watch.hockey
A rejuvenated Indian men’s hockey team will look to carry on its fine form from the home leg and maintain its supremacy at the top of the standings when it begins the Europe sojourn of the FIH Pro League against Olympic champion Belgium in London on Friday.
During the European leg of the tournament, India will also take on the Netherlands and Argentina in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.
India overcame a disappointing World Cup campaign earlier this year to climb to the top of the 2022-23 Pro League table with an unbeaten record against world champion Germany and mighty Australia.
India is currently leading the table with 19 points from five outright victories from eight matches and two from shootouts.
The Pro League matches in Europe will also be the first real test for India’s new chief coach Craig Fulton, and it remains to seen how he fits into the high-pressure job after taking over from Australian Graham Reid, who guided the side to a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
- PTI