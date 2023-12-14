MagazineBuy Print

India vs Germany Live Streaming Info: Schedule, squad; When and where to watch Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 Semifinal

Here is schedule, squad, live streaming updates of the Hockey Junior World Cup 2023 semifinal clash between India and Germany.

Published : Dec 14, 2023 12:13 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India will face Germany in the semifinal of the Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 in Kuala Lumpur on December 14.
India will face Germany in the semifinal of the Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2023 in Kuala Lumpur on December 14.
infoIcon

India will face Germany in the semifinal of the Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 in Kuala Lumpur on December 14. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangment

PREVIEW

Following an exhilarating comeback win against the Netherlands in the quarterfinal of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023, the Indian Colts are set to face the formidable Germans in the semifinal on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

In the previous matches, India secured a 4-2 victory against Korea, suffered a 4-1 defeat to Spain, and bounced back with a commanding 10-1 win over Canada, ultimately securing a second-place finish in Pool C. India triumphed over the Netherlands, a European powerhouse ranked fourth in world rankings, in a thrilling quarterfinal clash, staging a remarkable comeback to conquer the Dutch with a 4-3 scoreline.

Reflecting on the incredible turnaround in the quarterfinals on Tuesday and playing under pressure, Captain Uttam Singh, “We are now used to playing under pressure. Be it the Asia Cup Final against Pakistan or the Bronze Medal match in the Sultan of Johor Cup, we have played and won under pressure. It’s something we have worked on and we have developed a skill set. It also helps that five players from the existing team were part of the previous Junior World Cup, so our experience also comes in handy.”

The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team has faced Germany four times this year and has lost on all four occasions, with their last defeat coming in the semifinals of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 3-6. Notably, India faltered to Germany by 2-4 in the semifinals of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 as well.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 semifinal clash between India and Germany:

TIMING
India vs Germany - December 14, 3:30 pm IST

LIVE STREAMING INFO

The semifinals of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 in Kuala Lumpur will be telecast live on the Sports18 network. The match can also be live streamed via the Jio Cinema app and website.

Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup India Squad
Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Ranvijay Singh Yadav 
Defenders: Shardanand Tiwari, Amandeep Lakra, Rohit, Sunil JoJo, Amir Ali 
Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Poovanna CB, Rajinder Singh, Amandeep, Aditya Singh 
Forwards: Uttam Singh (C), Aditya Lalage, Araijeet Singh Hundal (VC), Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Sudeep Chirmako, Boby Singh Dhami
Replacement players: Sukhvinder, Sunit Lakra 

