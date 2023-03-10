Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India vs Germany FIH Pro League match at the Birsa Munda International Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.
SAVED! Sreejesh blocks Peillet’s drag flick with his right hand.
’Video Referral successful! The umpire deems it to be a high ball and Germany keeps its referral.
India is able to defend again but Grambusch has opted for a video referral. Germany appeals for a high ball.
Manpreet does his job as the first charger and blocks the drag flick. Third penalty corner for Germany.
Peillet takes the drag flick and Germany gets a second take.
Penalty corner for Germany! The first one of the game. It comes off Harmanpreet’s leg. Sreejesh just saved an attepmt but could not prevent the short corner.
DILPREET! So close! Dilpreet takes a shot which is barely saved by Stadler. The Indian forward was a target of a long pass, and he took it first time. While he might have missed, he certainly caught Stadler by surprise.
Chance for Germany! Ludwig with a lovely dribble from the right flank cuts into the Indian circle. his shot is blocked but Mats Grambusch gets the ball. He controls it neatly and lets a shot out. Goes wide and India survives.
Germany relentless! It wins the possession back in not time and continues pressurising India. The home team being made to sit back.
Karthi wins the possession for India from close to its circle after Germany had been threatening a circle entry from the left flank.
Abhishek’s shot goes wide! A long range pass is not collected cleanly by the German defence. Abhishek pounces with a tomahawk but it does not test the keeper.
Manpreet Singh with the first dribble and a reverse stick hit. It goes wide but that was enough for the first big cheer from the crowd.
Germany is able to win the ball but the speed of play remains slow as India has all spaces covered.
We’re underway at the Birsa Munda International Stadium.
The two teams appear out of the players tunnel and the national anthems are played. Germany’s first followed by India’s.
India’s David John: We’re lucky to be back here so soon after the World Cup. We have youth in the team, preparing for the Asian Games. Looking to play our game and score goals for the crowd
Germany’s Andre Henning: We enjoyed the World Cup win. Great to be here. A lot to do. We see potential tactics wise. We have some younger players in the squad who should improve the quality of the team.
On field Umpires - Paul Walker, David Tomlinson
Video Umpire - Ahmed Alsayed
The last time India and Germany played a game that did not have goals was all the way back in 1995. Over the last four meetings, at least three goals have been scored.
The Bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics had a whopping nine goals, with India winning the contest 5-4.
Safe to say we can expect more of the same today in Rourkela.
Harmanpreet Singh has been in top form in the league this season. He has scored six goals so far, and is the joint-highest scorer in the league with Belgium’s Alexander Hendrickx and Spain’s Marc Reyne.
Argentina 0-3 Germany
Germany 0-1 Belgium
Argentina 2(3)-2(4) Germany
Belgium 2-3 Germany
India 2(3)-2(1) Spain
India 7-4 New Zealand
India 2-3 Spain
India 4-3 New Zealand
Both India and Germany have had identical campaigns in the league this season. Out of four games, both have won two, drawn one and lost one. They have eight points each but India is fourth while Germany is fifth by virtue of more goals scored.
The two teams faced off in the FIH Pro League 2021-22 as well. India emerged victorious in those games then, winning 3-0 and 3-1 in the two matches.
India even defeated Germany at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 to clinch the bronze medal.
Will we see another victory for the Men in Blue tonight?
Germany will take the field for the first time since its title in January. It became the third team to lift the World Cup three or more times, joining Pakistan and Australia.
India-9 | Germany-15 | Draw- 7
This will be India’s first game under new coach Craig Fulton. The South African was appointed to the role after Graham Reid stepped down following India’s early exit from the World Cup in January. Fulton was an assistant coach with Belgium men’s team since 2018.
Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Pawan, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Manjeet, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh (V/C), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, S. Karthi, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Gurjant Singh
(7) ALEXANDER STADLER, (21) MICHEL STRUTHOFF, (2) MATHIAS MÜLLER, (3) MATS GRAMBUSCH (22) MARCO MILTKAU, (23) MARTIN ZWICKER, (5) LINUS MÜLLER, (24) ERIK KLEINLEIN, (25) HANNES MÜLLER, (11) CONSTANTIN STAIB, (13) PAUL-PHILIPP KAUFMANN, (29) MALTE HELLWIG, (14) TEO HINRICHS, (30) THIES PRINZ, (15) TOM GRAMBUSCH, (16) GONZALO PEILLAT, (38) ANTHEUS BARRY, (19) JUSTUS WEIGAND, (44) MORITZ LUDWIG, (20) NIKLAS BOSSERHOFF, (62) ELIAN MAZKOUR (74) JEAN-PAUL DANNEBERG
The match between India and Germany will start at 7 PM. The match will be telecasted live in India on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India. While the livestream of the same will be available on Fancode.
The Indian men’s team will eye redemption when it takes on the newly-crowned World Champions Germany in the FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League 2022/23 match on Friday at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.
Led by star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian team exited the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 in the pre-quarterfinal stage. The team will aim to regain its confidence by putting up an excellent show in the League.
Ahead of the match, Harmanpreet Singh, who is currently one of the three joint top-scorers with six goals to his name in the tournament, said that every game is challenging, but the Indian team considers it an opportunity to improve as a team and perform better in future.
“Every match at this stage is challenging for us, especially when the oppositions are Australia and Germany. However, it’s good for us that we are getting to play such challenging matches as our focus is on Asian Games. So, we will make sure that we improve as a team by playing such games and give our best in the future,” Harmanpreet said.
Meanwhile, Hardik Singh, who was recently announced as the new vice-captain of the team, revealed that going forward, India will tweak its strategy but its core values will remain the same.
“There will be minor changes to our strategy, but our core values and principles of the team will remain the same. Also, we will not only focus on our attacking style of play but also work on keeping the possession,” Hardik said.
India, who is currently fourth in the points tally, hosted New Zealand and Spain at the Kalinga Stadium last year in October. India kicked off its campaign with a superb 4-3 and 7-4 win against New Zealand, followed by a 3-2 loss and a 2-2 draw against Spain.
On the other hand, the Germany Men’s Hockey team, who is ranked fifth in the FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League 2022/23 with eight points from four games, will be oozing with confidence having won the World Cup 2023 recently.
Led by Mats Grambusch, the German team will aim to continue its rich vein of form and will be eager to put its best foot forward against the hosts. However, Grambusch believes that the World Cup win is now a thing of the past and the team needs to keep working on becoming better with each passing day.
“All our matches in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 were really close as we won our quarterfinal and final games through shootouts. We secured victory in the semi-final in the last few seconds of the game. So, considering that there will be many competing games against some good teams like Australia, India, Belgium, and Netherlands in the leadup to the 2024 Paris Olympics, we have to improve what we can improve and that’s going to be our focus,” Grambusch said.
“To be honest, we don’t care about being the current World Champions or World No.1 team. We want to be as successful as possible,” he added.
Last year in November, at the Pro League, Germany registered victories in two matches. They clinched a hard-fought 3-2 win against Belgium, while they defeated Argentina 3-0. In the reverse fixtures, Germany lost 0-1 against Belgium before beating Argentina in the penalty shootout.