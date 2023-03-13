What the coaches said

India’s David John: Scoring goals is important. We have been lucky to score here. Germany is a very proud nation. They will come out strong to make an impact. We’ll have to match their intensity.

Germany’s Andre Henning: Well we were happy with the results, both India and Australia. Against India we had a good performance. India had some good solutions against the press. We have changed the strategy a little and want to improve on our defence.