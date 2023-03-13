Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India vs Germany FIH Pro League match at the Birsa Munda International Stadium, Rourkela.
India vs Germany: Catch the live score and updates from the FIH Pro League match at the Birsa Munda Interantional Stadium, Rourkela.
India is back level. Jugraj’s power beats the German keeper Stadler. It is fired straight down the middle and the ball creeps in between Stadler’s feet.
India gets a penalty corner! The crowd likes that. Ludwig is the German player who gets the ball on their foot.
Zwicker with a precise tackle on Abhishek. He thwarts the attack as the Indian forward was charging into the German circle from the left side.
India nearly scores. Sumit receives a scoop in the circle. He takes it done with immaculate control and squares it. Two Indian players are in front of the goal but neither can tap it in.
Manpreet back on the field. A relief for India.
SAVED! Sreejesh is called into action as he saves a shot from close range by Kaufmann. There could have been trouble had Sreejesh sat on the ball but he gets up quickly to avoid that situation.
More of the same in the second quarter. India trying to find spaces through its feeder Dilpreet. But Germany sitting back and not allowing any space.
Sreejesh has replaced Pawan in goal as the second quarter resumes.
That’s the conclusion of the first period. A slam-bang start for Germany. It scored early via Tom Grambusch. India has gone direct in attack but failed to convert the tap-in chances. Germany has been sitting back since the goal and seems happy to defend.
Peilliet mishits an aerial scoop and it is nearly collected by the Indian midfield. Kaufmann with damage control on the occasion allows Germany to retain the ball.
Rabichandra loses the ball right on the edge of the circle and Germany clears out the ball.
A turnover by India. Dilpreet wins the ball high up the German half.
Again a slap shot played into the circle which Sukhjeet fails to meet.
Manpreet goes off the field for the moment as play resumes. Hinrichs has been given a green card and Germany will be down to 10 men for the next two minutes.
Manpreet takes an awkward fall. He skips past Hinrichs but collides with the German in process. The play is stopped to attend to the former Indian captain.
Germany finally deploys a high press and forces a mistake out of Sumit. He puts his pass out of play. Germany wins the possession.
Harmanpreet is fouled as he tries to move the ball from the Indian circle. A free hit to India.
Karthi’s flick goes wide. Jarmanpreet hits the slap into the circle and Karthi meets it on the run. Not able to keep it down though as the ball flies over the goal.
India controlling the ball for the past couple of minutes. Germany happy to sit back for the moment.
Jarmanpreet with an entry into the circle. He is able to win a long corner for India.
Time for India to regroup and find a solution. It conceded first against Australia as well on Sunday.
Tom Grambusch scores for Germany. A whipped shot to the right side of the goal and Pawan had no chance there. Germany draws first blood.
Penalty corner for Germany! Its first circle entry and Harmanpreet Singh gets the ball on his foot. Chance for the visitor.
Another effort! The same pair links up for India. Gurjant comes in to the circle from the left and plays a reverse stick pass for Sukhjeet. The latter just has to tap but the ball is too fast and he misses.
India with its first attack. Gurjant slaps a shot into the circle from the right looking for Sukhjeet but the pass is intercepted.
The action starts with India taking the centre ball.
The players take the field and it is time for the national anthems. Germany’s Deutschlandlied followed by India’s Jana Gana Mana.
India’s David John: Scoring goals is important. We have been lucky to score here. Germany is a very proud nation. They will come out strong to make an impact. We’ll have to match their intensity.
Germany’s Andre Henning: Well we were happy with the results, both India and Australia. Against India we had a good performance. India had some good solutions against the press. We have changed the strategy a little and want to improve on our defence.
India’s key midfielder Hardik Singh will not be involved due to an illness.
India moved to the second place with its win against Australia on Monday. If it wins its third match today, it will go top of the FIH Pro League table. It will be level on points with Spain, but will lead the table by virtue of more goals scored.
India has won the last five matches against Germany. A nice winning run against the best side in the world. Will India continue it tonight or will Germany break the streak and get the victory?
The Indian captain led the side’s charge against Australia with a hat-trick. He scored one against Germany too. The drag-flicker is now the top scorer in the FIH Pro League with 10 goals.
After the set back against India, the World Champion bounced back with a 1-0 win against the mighty Kookaburras.
The side will surely look to build on that momentum and pull off the revenge on India.
India and Germany played a close match the last time they faced off in the FIH Pro League. India took a three goal lead, courtesy two strikes from Sukhjeet Singh and one from Harmanpreet Singh. Germany then came back to make a fight of the contest and scored two goals.
India ultimately held onto the narrow lead and emerged victorious.
India - 10 | Germany - 15 | Draw - 7
India pulled off a thrilling win against Australia on Sunday. A nine-goal thriller which could have gone either way. Here is the match report from Uthra Ganesan.
Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Pawan, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Manjeet, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh (V/C), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, S. Karthi, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Gurjant Singh
(7) ALEXANDER STADLER, (21) MICHEL STRUTHOFF, (2) MATHIAS MÜLLER, (3) MATS GRAMBUSCH (22) MARCO MILTKAU, (23) MARTIN ZWICKER, (5) LINUS MÜLLER, (24) ERIK KLEINLEIN, (25) HANNES MÜLLER, (11) CONSTANTIN STAIB, (13) PAUL-PHILIPP KAUFMANN, (29) MALTE HELLWIG, (14) TEO HINRICHS, (30) THIES PRINZ, (15) TOM GRAMBUSCH, (16) GONZALO PEILLAT, (38) ANTHEUS BARRY, (19) JUSTUS WEIGAND, (44) MORITZ LUDWIG, (20) NIKLAS BOSSERHOFF, (62) ELIAN MAZKOUR (74) JEAN-PAUL DANNEBERG
The match between India and Germany will start at 7:10 PM. The match will be telecasted live in India on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India. While the livestream of the same will be available on Fancode.
India has gotten its rebuild, after the early World Cup debacle, off to a winning start.
It first defeated Germany 3-2 on Friday, before edging out Australia 5-4 in a nine-goal thriller on Sunday at the Birsa Munda International Stadium.
The side has been buoyed by Captain Harmanpreet Singh’s goal-scoring form. He has notched up four goals in the two matches, including a hat-trick against Australia on Sunday.
But the test is not yet over. India takes on Germany on Monday, just a day after the high-intensity match against the Kookaburras.
India’s interim coach David John had said that he wanted consistency from his team. The Men in Blue have a chance to achieve just that on Monday.