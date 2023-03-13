Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India vs Germany FIH Pro League match at the Birsa Munda International Stadium, Rourkela.

March 13, 2023 19:39
21’ IND 1-1 GER - Jugraj scores

India is back level. Jugraj’s power beats the German keeper Stadler. It is fired straight down the middle and the ball creeps in between Stadler’s feet.

March 13, 2023 19:38
21’

India gets a penalty corner! The crowd likes that. Ludwig is the German player who gets the ball on their foot.

March 13, 2023 19:36
20’

Zwicker with a precise tackle on Abhishek. He thwarts the attack as the Indian forward was charging into the German circle from the left side.

March 13, 2023 19:36
19’

India nearly scores. Sumit receives a scoop in the circle. He takes it done with immaculate control and squares it. Two Indian players are in front of the goal but neither can tap it in.

March 13, 2023 19:35
18'

Manpreet back on the field. A relief for India.

March 13, 2023 19:34
17’

SAVED! Sreejesh is called into action as he saves a shot from close range by Kaufmann. There could have been trouble had Sreejesh sat on the ball but he gets up quickly to avoid that situation.

March 13, 2023 19:33
16’

More of the same in the second quarter. India trying to find spaces through its feeder Dilpreet. But Germany sitting back and not allowing any space.

March 13, 2023 19:32
16’

Sreejesh has replaced Pawan in goal as the second quarter resumes.

March 13, 2023 19:30
End of Q1

That’s the conclusion of the first period. A slam-bang start for Germany. It scored early via Tom Grambusch. India has gone direct in attack but failed to convert the tap-in chances. Germany has been sitting back since the goal and seems happy to defend.

March 13, 2023 19:29
14’

Peilliet mishits an aerial scoop and it is nearly collected by the Indian midfield. Kaufmann with damage control on the occasion allows Germany to retain the ball.

March 13, 2023 19:27
13’

Rabichandra loses the ball right on the edge of the circle and Germany clears out the ball.

March 13, 2023 19:27
13’

A turnover by India. Dilpreet wins the ball high up the German half.

March 13, 2023 19:26
12'

Again a slap shot played into the circle which Sukhjeet fails to meet.

March 13, 2023 19:25
11’

Manpreet goes off the field for the moment as play resumes. Hinrichs has been given a green card and Germany will be down to 10 men for the next two minutes.

March 13, 2023 19:25
11’

Manpreet takes an awkward fall. He skips past Hinrichs but collides with the German in process. The play is stopped to attend to the former Indian captain.

March 13, 2023 19:23
10’

Germany finally deploys a high press and forces a mistake out of Sumit. He puts his pass out of play. Germany wins the possession.

March 13, 2023 19:22
9’

Harmanpreet is fouled as he tries to move the ball from the Indian circle. A free hit to India.

March 13, 2023 19:21
8’

Karthi’s flick goes wide. Jarmanpreet hits the slap into the circle and Karthi meets it on the run. Not able to keep it down though as the ball flies over the goal.

March 13, 2023 19:20
7’

India controlling the ball for the past couple of minutes. Germany happy to sit back for the moment.

March 13, 2023 19:20
6’

Jarmanpreet with an entry into the circle. He is able to win a long corner for India.

March 13, 2023 19:18
4’

Time for India to regroup and find a solution. It conceded first against Australia as well on Sunday.

March 13, 2023 19:16
3’ IND 0-1 GER - Grambusch scores

Tom Grambusch scores for Germany. A whipped shot to the right side of the goal and Pawan had no chance there. Germany draws first blood.

March 13, 2023 19:16
3’

Penalty corner for Germany! Its first circle entry and Harmanpreet Singh gets the ball on his foot. Chance for the visitor.

March 13, 2023 19:15
3’

Another effort! The same pair links up for India. Gurjant comes in to the circle from the left and plays a reverse stick pass for Sukhjeet. The latter just has to tap but the ball is too fast and he misses.

March 13, 2023 19:13
1’

India with its first attack. Gurjant slaps a shot into the circle from the right looking for Sukhjeet but the pass is intercepted.

March 13, 2023 19:12
1’

The action starts with India taking the centre ball.

March 13, 2023 19:09
Time for national anthems

The players take the field and it is time for the national anthems. Germany’s Deutschlandlied followed by India’s Jana Gana Mana.

March 13, 2023 19:06
What the coaches said

India’s David John: Scoring goals is important. We have been lucky to score here. Germany is a very proud nation. They will come out strong to make an impact. We’ll have to match their intensity.

Germany’s Andre Henning: Well we were happy with the results, both India and Australia. Against India we had a good performance. India had some good solutions against the press. We have changed the strategy a little and want to improve on our defence.

March 13, 2023 19:02
JUST IN - Hardik ruled out for India

India’s key midfielder Hardik Singh will not be involved due to an illness.

March 13, 2023 18:57
A chance to go at the top of FIH Pro League standings for India

India moved to the second place with its win against Australia on Monday. If it wins its third match today, it will go top of the FIH Pro League table. It will be level on points with Spain, but will lead the table by virtue of more goals scored.

March 13, 2023 18:52
Advantage India?

India has won the last five matches against Germany. A nice winning run against the best side in the world. Will India continue it tonight or will Germany break the streak and get the victory?

March 13, 2023 18:41
Here is India’s lineup for the Germany clash
March 13, 2023 18:40
Harmanpreet Singh in fine form

The Indian captain led the side’s charge against Australia with a hat-trick. He scored one against Germany too. The drag-flicker is now the top scorer in the FIH Pro League with 10 goals.

March 13, 2023 18:35
Germany’s fightback

After the set back against India, the World Champion bounced back with a 1-0 win against the mighty Kookaburras.

The side will surely look to build on that momentum and pull off the revenge on India.

March 13, 2023 18:27
The last encounter: IND 3-2 GER

India and Germany played a close match the last time they faced off in the FIH Pro League. India took a three goal lead, courtesy two strikes from Sukhjeet Singh and one from Harmanpreet Singh. Germany then came back to make a fight of the contest and scored two goals.

India ultimately held onto the narrow lead and emerged victorious.

March 13, 2023 18:17
Head to Head Record

India - 10 | Germany - 15 | Draw - 7

March 13, 2023 18:12
One for the ages

India pulled off a thrilling win against Australia on Sunday. A nine-goal thriller which could have gone either way. Here is the match report from Uthra Ganesan.

India pulls off rare victory against Australia, wins 5-4 in FIH Pro League

March 13, 2023 18:07
India Squad

Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Pawan, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Manjeet, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh (V/C), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, S. Karthi, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Gurjant Singh

March 13, 2023 18:06
Germany Squad

(7) ALEXANDER STADLER, (21) MICHEL STRUTHOFF, (2) MATHIAS MÜLLER, (3) MATS GRAMBUSCH (22) MARCO MILTKAU, (23) MARTIN ZWICKER, (5) LINUS MÜLLER, (24) ERIK KLEINLEIN, (25) HANNES MÜLLER, (11) CONSTANTIN STAIB, (13) PAUL-PHILIPP KAUFMANN, (29) MALTE HELLWIG, (14) TEO HINRICHS, (30) THIES PRINZ, (15) TOM GRAMBUSCH, (16) GONZALO PEILLAT, (38) ANTHEUS BARRY, (19) JUSTUS WEIGAND, (44) MORITZ LUDWIG, (20) NIKLAS BOSSERHOFF, (62) ELIAN MAZKOUR (74) JEAN-PAUL DANNEBERG

March 13, 2023 17:25
Live Streaming Info

The match between India and Germany will start at 7:10 PM. The match will be telecasted live in India on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India. While the livestream of the same will be available on Fancode.

March 13, 2023 17:25
PREVIEW

India has gotten its rebuild, after the early World Cup debacle, off to a winning start.

It first defeated Germany 3-2 on Friday, before edging out Australia 5-4 in a nine-goal thriller on Sunday at the Birsa Munda International Stadium.

The side has been buoyed by Captain Harmanpreet Singh’s goal-scoring form. He has notched up four goals in the two matches, including a hat-trick against Australia on Sunday.

But the test is not yet over. India takes on Germany on Monday, just a day after the high-intensity match against the Kookaburras.

India’s interim coach David John had said that he wanted consistency from his team. The Men in Blue have a chance to achieve just that on Monday.