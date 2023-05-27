Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE blog of the FIH Pro League 2022-23 match between India and Great Britain.

May 27, 2023 16:39
India Squad

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Mandeep Mor, Gurinder Singh

Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Dilpreet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Abhishek, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh

May 27, 2023 16:35
What happened in India vs Belgium game yesterday?

India went down 1-2 to Olympic champion Belgium in the FIH Pro League 2022-23 match at the Lee Valley Stadium in London on Friday.

Playing its first match under new coach Craig Fulton, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side fell behind in the 17th minute after a goal from Thibeau Stockbroekx.

The Men in Blue, who currently sit at the top of the points table, equalised seven minutes later courtesy Mandeep Singh.

READ MORE

May 27, 2023 16:28
IND vs GBR H2H

Games - 19

IND - 8

GBR - 10

Draw - 1

May 27, 2023 16:18
When and where to watch FIH Pro League 2022-23 India vs Great Britain match in India?

The match between India and Great Britain will start at 5:10PM IST on May 27. The match will be telecast live in India on Star Sports First channel while the live stream of the same will be available on Fancode and watch.hockey