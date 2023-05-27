What happened in India vs Belgium game yesterday?

India went down 1-2 to Olympic champion Belgium in the FIH Pro League 2022-23 match at the Lee Valley Stadium in London on Friday.

Playing its first match under new coach Craig Fulton, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side fell behind in the 17th minute after a goal from Thibeau Stockbroekx.

The Men in Blue, who currently sit at the top of the points table, equalised seven minutes later courtesy Mandeep Singh.

