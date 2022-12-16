Hockey

FIH Women’s Nations Cup: India beats Ireland in shootout to reach final

After the two teams were tied 1-1 at the full-time whistle, India beat Ireland 2-1 in the penalty shootout to set up the summit clash with Spain.

PTI
16 December, 2022 22:10 IST
16 December, 2022 22:10 IST
FILE PHOTO: Indian goalkeeper Savita Punia.

FILE PHOTO: Indian goalkeeper Savita Punia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

After the two teams were tied 1-1 at the full-time whistle, India beat Ireland 2-1 in the penalty shootout to set up the summit clash with Spain.

Skipper Savita Punia produced an excellent performance under the bar as India defeated Ireland 2-1 in the shootout to set up a final clash against Spain in the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup in Valencia, Spain on Friday.

In the regulation time, both teams were locked 1-1 after India bounced back through Udita’s 45th minute penalty corner conversion to cancel out Naomi Carrol’s 13th minute strike.

In the shootout, India struck through Lalremsiami and Sonika in their second and third attempts.

Ireland managed a solitary strike in the shootout from its third attempt through Hannah McLoughlin.

Savita stood tall under the bar and foiled Ellen Curran’s strike with her resolute defence as it went down the wire with Kathryn Mullan needing to score from Ireland’s last attempt to keep it alive.

But Mullan shot wide as India sealed another shootout win to make the final.

The Indian women’s team had beaten New Zealand by an identical margin in the shootout to win the Commonwealth Games bronze earlier this year.

Earlier in the day, Spain rode on Sara Barrios’ 14th minute field goal to defeat Japan 1-0 and seal its final berth.

The lower-ranked Ireland team (No 13) drew first blood with a brilliant counter-attacking run from the right flank as Carrol took the possession before slotting it past Savita with a powerful strike.

Trailing by one goal at the half-time, India failed to create any clear cut chance, while their penalty corner conversions continued to elude them with Gurjit Kaur and Navneet wasting chances.

They had a golden chance to equalise with Deep Grace Ekka taking the strike from close range as the ball took a deflection from Vandana Katariya but only to ricochet off the crossbar in the second quarter.

However, Udita slammed the ball from a low strike just five seconds before the third quarter to bring up the equaliser.

Having missed a flurry of attempts, world number eight India finally managed to score from a penalty and breach Irish goalkeeper Elizabeth Murphy’s defence seconds before the end of third quarter.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Editor's Pick

Indian women’s team begins Nation’s Cup campaign against Chile with an eye on Pro League

India goes down 4-5 to Australia in 5th hockey Test, loses series 1-4

India vs Australia hockey Tests: India concedes last-minute goal to lose 4-5 to Australia 

Raghunath: India strong contender for a podium finish at FIH men’s World Cup

Graham Reid: We need to switch on from start to finish against New Zealand

Indian hockey teams to go through complex Olympics qualification process

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us