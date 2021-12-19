Asian Champions Trophy: India thrashes Japan 6-0

Defending champion India crushed Japan 6-0 to remain unbeaten in the round-robin stage of the Asian Champions Trophy men's hockey tournament on Sunday.

Harmanpreet Singh (10th and 53rd minute) scored a brace, while Dilpreet Singh (23rd), Jarmanpreet Singh (34th), Sumit (46th) and Shamsher Singh (54th) also registered their names on the scoresheet for India at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium.

India, which has already sealed a semifinal berth, thus ends the round-robin stage of the five-nation tournament at the top of the standings with 10 points ahead of Korea (6), Japan (5), Pakistan (2) and host Bangladesh (0).

This was India's third win on the trot. Held to a draw by Korea in its opener, the Manpreet Singh-led side turned things around defeating Bangladesh 9-0, while also getting the better of arch-rival Pakistan before easily overcoming the Japanese challenge.

The dominant victory will be a huge boost for India as it heads into the business end of the tournament. It completely outperformed Japan, the Asian Games gold medallist, in all departments.