India beats Japan 5-0, to play Malaysia in final; Sumit, Karthi, Harmanpreet among goal: Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal highlights

- August 11, 2023 22:02IND 5-0 JPN - FULL-TIME
India is through to the final after a commanding 5-0 win! This will be India’s fifth final of the Asian Champions Trophy. India will take on Malaysia tomorrow to win a record 4th title.
- August 11, 2023 22:01IND 5-0 JPN - 59th min
India, too, like the other winners of the day has a chance to add a sixth but Shamsher fails to get a touch on the end of Sukhjeet’s pass.
- August 11, 2023 21:55IND 5-0 JPN - 53rd min
Japan gets a rare circle entry but it comes to nothing.
- August 11, 2023 21:52IND 5-0 JPN - 51st min
GOAL! Karthi has his goal too! The local fans love it. Harmanpreet plays a long ball from his own half to find Shamsher, who beats the defender and squares it to Karthi, who beats a backpeddling Yoshikawa to make it five for India.
- August 11, 2023 21:51IND 4-0 JPN - 49th min
India puts the ball in the net but the goal is ruled out for a stickcheck by Shamsher Singh.
- August 11, 2023 21:45IND 4-0 JPN - End of third quarter
Indian fans can rest easy now. It’s been a commanding performance from the men in blue. They will surely take on Malaysia in the final tomorrow.
- August 11, 2023 21:44IND 4-0 JPN - 44th min
Jugraj finds himself in space inside the circle and he receives a pass inviting him to shoot. His shot from a tight angle is saved by Yoshikawa.
- August 11, 2023 21:39IND 4-0 JPN - 39th min
GOAL! You cannot do that, Sumit! Manpreet once again with a superb pick out from the right to place a pass between two defenders to find Sumit’s overlapping run into the circle. The defender cuts in and lifts a tomahawk into the roof of the net. Manpreet bows to him with folded hands during the celebrations.
- August 11, 2023 21:35IND 3-0 JPN - 36th min
Amit and Manpreet play a one-two to play in the former into the circle and the defender’s first-time shot at goal is saved by Yoshikawa.
Few seconds later, Gurjant with a tomahawk at the edge of the circle which is also saved.
- August 11, 2023 21:30IND 3-0 JPN - 32nd min
India moves the ball quickly with Hardik playing a pass to Mandeep at the baseline, who finds Akashdeep. But the forward’s trap and shot at goal is saved.
- August 11, 2023 21:29IND 3-0 JPN - 31st min
Second half is underway.
- August 11, 2023 21:26FIH abandons penalty corner trial
Earlier today, FIH president Tayyab Ikram announced that they have decided to abandon the trial process of the new penalty corner rules, which were floated last month.
New Penalty Corner Rules trials abandoned, says FIH President Ikram
- August 11, 2023 21:19IND 3-0 JPN - Half-time
Superb 15 minutes for India, which nearly seals India’s place in the final. Two excellent field goals and Harmanpreet’s trademark dragflick to give a 3-0 lead at the break.
- August 11, 2023 21:18IND 3-0 JPN - 30th min
GOAAAL! Wow! What a goal from India! Manpreet runs through the middle in between two players, pulls in two more Japanese defenders by running towards the right before firing a shot towards goal, where Mandeep is there to poke home.
- August 11, 2023 21:13IND 2-0 JPN - 24th min
Blitzkrieg of a counter from India as it wins the ball inside its own circle and enters Japan’s in a matter of seconds. Akashdeep gets a return in the circle after playing the ball into Gurjant but the former’ first-time effort goes wide.
- August 11, 2023 21:10IND 2-0 JPN - 23rd min
GOAAAL! Harmanpreet doesn’t miss this time. His dragflick is low and through the middle in between two Japanese rushers and into the board.
- August 11, 2023 21:08IND 1-0 JPN - 23rd min
PC for India.
- August 11, 2023 21:08IND 1-0 JPN - 21st min
India has another opening with Mandeep setting up Hardik for a shot but his effort is saved by Yoshikawa.
- August 11, 2023 21:06IND 0-0 - JAP - 19th min
GOAAAL! Akashdeep Singh passes the ball into the net! Hardik and Sumit combine on the right inside the circle before the former plays it towards goal. The ball rebounds into Akashdeep’s path who has no trouble putting it away.
- August 11, 2023 21:02IND 0-0 - JAP - 17th min
Amit Rohidas takes it upon himself to make a surging run from the back and towards the circle but he is cut short by a Japanese defender.
- August 11, 2023 20:58IND 0-0 JAP - 15th min
Jarmanpreet fizzes in a diagonal ball into the circle but Manpreet can’t get the ball under his stick. That’s the end of the first quarter.
- August 11, 2023 20:55IND 0-0 JAP - 11th min
Patient build up from India as it passes the ball around midfield and defence but isn’t finding an opening in the Japan circle. Harmanpreet fires in a pass from the halfwayline into the circle where Mandeep fails to trap the ball. Yoshikawa hoofs the ball high out of the circle with an acrobatic kick.
- August 11, 2023 20:52IND 0-0 JAP - 8th min
Taiki Takade floats a ball to the right wing to meet the run of Shota Yamada, whose flashing drive into the goalmouth area doesn’t find a stick to deflect it goalwards.
- August 11, 2023 20:48IND 0-0 JAP - 5th min
Hardik Singh dribbles down the baseline and flashes a ball across the face of the goal but there are no takers.
- August 11, 2023 20:46IND 0-0 JPN - 3rd minute
A green card for Shamsher Singh for an infringement. He will be off the pitch for two minutes.
- August 11, 2023 20:45IND 0-0 JPN - 2nd minute
India wins a penalty corner as Jarmanpreet finds a Japanese foot in the circle.
Harmanpreet is the flicker at the first battery but his shot is denied by Takashi Yoshikawa.
- August 11, 2023 20:41IND 0-0 JAP - pushback
Japan in red gets the game underway from right to left.
- August 11, 2023 20:41Special guests in the stands
The stand just ahead of the media box today has Selvam Karthi’s family, the injured Indian players, who are part of the travelling squad, and the Chinese national team players.
- August 11, 2023 20:37Sharath Kamal greets India and Japan
Indian table tennis star and Chennai’s own Sharath Kamal is out on the turf to greet the Indian and Japanese team.
Loud cheers for PR Sreejesh ahead of his 300th game. He takes in the applause in his own style and bows his stick to his teammates.
- August 11, 2023 19:45Milestone 300 for Sreejesh
It will be a landmark game for Indian hockey legends PR Sreejesh, who will play his 300th international game. He gets the starting quarter ahead of Krishan Pathak.
- August 11, 2023 19:31India vs Japan - line-ups
India: PR Sreejesh, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh.
Japan: Takashi Yoshikawa, Shota Yamada, Seren Tanaka, Kentaro Fukuda, Taiki Takade, Takuma Niwa, Manabu Yamashita, Ken Nagayoshi, Genki Mitani, Masaki Ohashi, Kosei Kawabe
- August 11, 2023 19:19LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?
The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on Friday, August 11, 2023. The match will start at 08:30 PM IST.
Where will the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?
The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?
The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to live stream India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?
The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be live streamed on the Fancode mobile app.
