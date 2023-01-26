IND vs JPN, Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE Score: India 0-0 Japan at half-time

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the Hockey World Cup 2023 - Day 14 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

INDIA VS JAPAN (Match 36)

SECOND QUARTER

⦿ Lalit misses his chance twice after having failed two convert two circle penetrations.

Yet another failed long aerial pass to Jarmanpreet, but his cross pass fails to connect any Indian inside the circle.

Abhishek gets into the Indian D after an aerial pass outside the circle. However, is unable to get past the Japanese 'keeper Yoshikawa.

Hiro passes it to Masato, who flicks. However, Indian 'keeper Sreejesh, who was substituted saves the ball.

Kaito Tanaka enters the Indian circle and Harmanpreet passes the ball to Vivek after interjecting.

Masaki Ohashi gets injured and is sent off the playing area after holding his elbow.

Masaki Ohashi gets injured and is sent off the playing area after holding his elbow. ⦿ Penalty corner opportunities saved. INDIA COUNTER ATTACKS AND AKASHDEEP EARNS A PC.

FIRST QUARTER

⦿ Reverse stick with a lot of power from Abhishek off a rebound, but the hooter goes and the two teams stand 0-0.

Rajkumar Pal tries to get a goal via a reverse stick, but no luck.

PENALTY CORNER FOR INDIA! SHAMSHER SINGH INJECTS THE BALL, ANOTHER PC IS AWARDED! SIMILAR FEAT AS HARMANPREET IS YET TO CONVERT YET AGAIN FOR INDIA.

Harmanpreet Singh gets an aerial pass outside the circle, however is unable to flick the ball into the goal due to Takuma's tackle.

Akashdeep and Mandeep grant India a penalty corner. However, Japan asks for a referral as Akashdeep's foot was involved outside the circle.

Nilakanta Sharma passes to Abhishek, who gives away possession to the Japanese player who tries to enter the Indian D and score but is met with Harmanpreet's stick.

Kentaro Fukuda tries to score a goal after being the sole player entering the Indian circle, however it's a very easy save for Pathak, who kicks it away.

Varun Kumar saves the ball from entering the Indian circle.

Harmanpreet passes to Surender Kumar, who loses the ball possession.

Pathak is made the starting 'keeper.

The two teams shake hands.

The two teams shake hands. ⦿ The anthem of the two nations is played.

THE LINEUPS ARE OUT!

WHAT HAPPENED IN THE OTHER CLASSIFICATION MATCHES?

⦿ Argentina thrashes Chile 8-0

Wales beat France in shootout 2-2 (2-1 SO)

Wales beat France in shootout 2-2 (2-1 SO) ⦿ South Africa defeated Malaysia 6-3

PREVIEW (By Aashin Prasad)

While the party continues in Bhubaneswar, the host will be far away from it, forced to go through the embarrassment of the classification battle in the World Cup. A deflated India will take on Japan here at the Birsa Munda International Stadium on Thursday for a chance to play in the 9/10 place classification match.

Since the shock exit in the crossover stage to New Zealand on Sunday in Bhubaneswar, where it let a two-goal lead slip twice to lose on penalty shootouts, the Indian team has sought to stay away from the spotlight. No pre-match press conference was scheduled and head coach Graham Reid refused to entertain the media post their closed-door training late on Wednesday.

With the pressure off their backs, Reid will hope his team plays freely and rectifies the mistakes from the matches against Wales and New Zealand. While it improved on its decision-making in front of goal in the loss to the Black Sticks, concerns will remain over its penalty corners conversion rate – 5 goals from 26 attempts -- and getting turned over in possession in its own half. Of the five penalty corner goals, two were from rebounds and one without a goalkeeper as skipper Harmanpreet Singh’s drag-flicks have underwhelmed.

Squads India P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh Head Coach: Graham Reid Japan Koji Yamasaki, Shota Yamada, Yusuke Kawamura, Yamato Kawahara, Seren Tanaka (captain), Kentaro Fukuda, Taiki Takade, Takuma Niwa, Raiki Fujishima, Ken Nagayoshi, Hiro Saito, Ryosei Kato, Ryoma Ooka, Masaki Ohashi, Kaito Tanaka, Kisho Kuroda (gk), Masato Kobayashi, Takashi Yoshikawa(gk), Yuma Nagai, Hiromasa Ochiai Head Coach: Akira Takahashi

With an expectant home crowd, India will seek to give them a reason to cheer against the tournament’s lowest-scorer (2 goals) Japan. Japan will seek inspiration from their wins over India in the Asian Champions Trophy (2021) and Asia Cup (2022), although both squads are sporting a different look from then.

Japan head coach Akira Takahashi, who coached the team in those wins, admitted he wasn’t expecting to face India. While he aims for a victory, Takahashi hopes to use the stage to prepare for the upcoming Asian Games and the Paris Olympics next year. ‘Nig surprise [playing against India]. I didn’t want us to play India. It will be a good experience for our young players to be playing in front of many people,” he said.

Earlier in the day, South Africa will take on Malaysia, followed by Wales against France, and a South American duel between Chile and Argentina in the other classification playoffs.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 32 | India: 26 | Japan: 3 | Draw: 3

When and where will India vs New Zealand Crossover match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup be played?

India vs Japan classification match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup will be played at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela on Thursday - January 26, 2023.

At what time will India vs Japan classification match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup begin?

India vs Japan classification match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup will begin at 7PM IST.

Where to watch India vs Japan classification match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup?

India vs Japan classification match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

