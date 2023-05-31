Hockey

India vs Korea, Live Score, Junior Asia Cup: Match starts at 8:00 PM IST, lineups, streaming info

Junior Asia Cup 2023: Catch the live score and updates from India vs Korea semifinal match at Salalah Sports Complex in Oman.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated:   31 May, 2023 19:49 IST
Catch the live score and updates from India vs Korea Junior Asia Cup semifinal.

Catch the live score and updates from India vs Korea Junior Asia Cup semifinal. | Photo Credit: AHF

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage from India vs Korea Junior Asia Cup semifinal match at Salalah Sports Complex in Oman.

Key Updates
India Playing XI
May 31, 2023 19:47
Junior Asia Cup - Final Points Table
May 31, 2023 19:34
India results so far
  • India 18-0 Chinese Taipei
  • India 3-1 Japan
  • India 1-1 Pakistan
  • India 17-0 Thailand

May 31, 2023 19:30
India Playing XI
May 31, 2023 19:26
LIVE STREAMING INFO

The live stream of India vs Korea Junior Asia Cup semifinal will be available on Watch.Hockey.

The match will begin from 08:00 PM IST.

May 31, 2023 19:20
PREVIEW

With the Indian men’s hockey team reaching the semifinals of the ongoing Junior Asia Cup and booking its spot at the Junior World Cup later this year, coach CR Kumar is looking beyond, preparing players for the step up to the senior level.

India will most likely face South Korea in the semifinals on Wednesday and the defending champion – India won in 2015 with the 2021 edition cancelled due to COVID – is keen on continuing the momentum.

FULL PREVIEW:

With Junior World Cup spot booked, Indian men hope to go all the way at Asia Cup

