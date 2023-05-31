India vs Korea, Live Score, Junior Asia Cup: Match starts at 8:00 PM IST, lineups, streaming info

PREVIEW

With the Indian men’s hockey team reaching the semifinals of the ongoing Junior Asia Cup and booking its spot at the Junior World Cup later this year, coach CR Kumar is looking beyond, preparing players for the step up to the senior level.

India will most likely face South Korea in the semifinals on Wednesday and the defending champion – India won in 2015 with the 2021 edition cancelled due to COVID – is keen on continuing the momentum.

FULL PREVIEW: