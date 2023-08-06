India vs Malaysia LIVE Streaming Info, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Preview, head-to-head, when and where to watch?

PREVIEW

India will face Malaysia in the third-round match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

India has remained unbeaten in its first two games so far, beating China 7-2 in the first match followed by a 1-1 draw against Japan in the next.

Malaysia is coming into this game with two wins in a row, a 3-1 result over Pakistan in the first game followed by 5-1 victory against China in the second round.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

India has a dominant record against Malaysia. The two teams last played in Asia Cup 2022 where the match resulted in a 3-3 draw.

India - 22 | Malaysia - 7 | Draw - 4

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will the India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on Sunday, August 6, 2023. The match will start at 08:30PM IST.

Where will the India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?

The India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to live stream India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?

The India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be live streamed on the Fancode mobile app.

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 schedule - August 6 China vs Korea - 4:00 PM IST Pakistan vs Japan - 6:15 PM IST India vs Malaysia - 8:30 PM IST