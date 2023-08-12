India beats Malaysia, wins Asian Champions Trophy 2023 highlights: IND 4-3 MAS final

- August 12, 2023 22:20IND 4-3 MAS - FULL-TIME
INDIA WINS A RECORD FOURTH ASIAN CHAMPIONS TROPHY!
The fans go crazy in the stands as the final hooter goes off. What a night, what a win for Team India! They came back from being 2 goals down to win this 4-3! Celebrations in the Indian camp after a madcap final 16 minutes of the game where it scored three goals, including two in the space of 30-odd seconds.
- August 12, 2023 22:18IND 4-3 MAS - 59th min
Excellent interchange between Hardik and Sukhjeet before the latter fires a tomahawk effort on goal but Othman makes the save with his foot.
- August 12, 2023 22:15IND 4-3 MAS - 56th min
GOAAAL! AKASHDEEP PUTS INDIA IN THE LEAD IN THE FINAL!
India on the counter again as Mandeep looks to make his way through to goal but the ball is blocked. Akashdeep picks up the loose ball on the turn and fires in a shot into the goal. Othman had no chance.
Adding insult to injury, Hasan Azuan gets a yellow card. 5-minute suspension.
- August 12, 2023 22:13IND 3-3 MAS - 55th min
Another PC for India. Harmanpreet moves to the second battery but puts his dragflick wide.
- August 12, 2023 22:11IND 3-3 MAS - 54th min
Harmanpreet drills it low but Othman reads the trajectory and sticks his foot out to make the save! The rebound is cleared by a Malaysian defender.
- August 12, 2023 22:10IND 3-3 MAS - 54th min
PC for India after Shamsher manages to play the ball into the foot of a Malaysian defender.
- August 12, 2023 22:08IND 3-3 MAS - 52nd min
HUGE CHANCE! Sukhjeet is played through on goal and he has a teammate square of him but he instead looks to tomahawk a finish low at goal but Othman comes out of goal to make the save.
- August 12, 2023 22:07IND 3-3 MAS - 51st min
Terrific defending from India as Amit rushes out like a tank to block the dragflick.
- August 12, 2023 22:06IND 3-3 MAS - 51st min
Penalty corner for Malaysia after a good play down the right involving Fitri but Hardik’s foot gets in the way.
- August 12, 2023 22:05IND 3-3 MAS - 50th min
Referee calls for a break in play as Najib Hassan goes down with cramps. He is helped off the pitch by a Malaysian medical staff.
- August 12, 2023 22:03IND 3-3 MAS - 48th min
Pass into the circle for Akashdeep, who looks to set himself up for a shot, but Najmi steps in to take the ball away and play it out coolly.
- August 12, 2023 22:01IND 3-3 MAS - 47th min
The second half is underway and Fitri Saari gets a green card for a foul.
- August 12, 2023 22:00IND 3-3 MAS - 45th min
GOAAAL! MAYHEM!!!! India has levelled the scores in a matter of seconds. They win the ball back and spring forward in numbers. Harmanpreet’s pass into the circle is deflected into the goalmouth where Gurjant is on hand to poke home. The fans are up from their seats in celebration!
- August 12, 2023 21:58IND 2-3 MAS - 45th min
Penalty stroke for India after Nilakanta wins the ball inside the Malaysian half and he plays in Sukhjeet inside the circle, but the attacker is tripped inside the circle.
GOAAAL! Harmanpreet Singh levels the score from the spot!
- August 12, 2023 21:54MAS 3-1 IND - 44th min
India springs on the counter, with the crowd roaring on, but Akashdeep fires his shot over the goal.
In the next attack, Jarmanpreet’s shot from the edge of the circle flies just over the bar.
- August 12, 2023 21:53MAS 3-1 IND - 43rd min
Malaysia on the counter and man this Azrai can glide across the turf with the ball. He runs past 3 Indian players but is checked by Amit inside the circle. Malaysia calls for a review and TV umpire says its a bodycheck. PC to Malaysia. PC from Shello is blocked.
- August 12, 2023 21:50MAS 3-1 IND - 43rd min
Jarmanpreet with a diagonal ball into the circle to Akashdeep but the striker fails to trap the ball.
- August 12, 2023 21:48MAS 3-1 IND - 40th min
Akashdeep sounds the board with a tomahawk but the referee had called a foul on him in the lead up to it for a stickcheck.
- August 12, 2023 21:45MAS 3-1 IND - 37th min
A swift counter-attack from Malaysia with Ashari and Azrai interchanging passes between each other before the latter’s attempt at a tomahawk on the run doesn’t get the connection.
- August 12, 2023 21:42MAS 3-1 IND - 36th min
PC for India after a stickcheck inside the circle.
Jugraj fires his dragflick wide. Malaysia gives the ball away cheaply from outside their circle to Karthi, who runs in and angles a shot at goal which Othman saves by sticking his foot out.
- August 12, 2023 21:42MAS 3-1 IND - 34th min
Faiz Jali on the counter attack and plays the ball onto the foot of an Indian defender. There is no hurry in Malaysian restart.
- August 12, 2023 21:38MAS 3-1 IND - 32nd min
PC for India after Shamsher after a raised ball by Najmi inside the circle. Harmanpreet’s dragflick is deflected wide but the referee reawards a PC. Malaysia calls for a referral and it’s successful. The TV Umpire says ball came off a stick and restarts with a long corner.
- August 12, 2023 21:35MAS 3-1 IND - 31st min
Second half is underway and Hardik is released down the right on an overlapping run but his low cross into the oalmouth doesn’t find any takers.
LOUD ‘INDIA, INDIA!!!’ chants going around the stadium!
- August 12, 2023 21:26MAS 3-1 IND - HALF-TIME
Malaysia is deservedly ahead here at the break. India seems to have lost its shape and composure in the face of the Malaysian counter-attacks. Can India overturn this lead or will Malaysia win its first-ever Asian Champions Trophy title?
- August 12, 2023 21:24MAS 3-1 IND - 30th min
Shamsher looks to do it all by himself by running into the circle along the baseline but his shot-cum-pass is intercepted.
- August 12, 2023 21:21MAS 3-1 IND - 28th min
GOAAL! The locals here are stunned! Muhamad Aminudin dragflicks the ball into the roof of the net. Malaysia is ahead by two goals!
- August 12, 2023 21:19MAS 2-1 IND - 27th min
India is back to its full complement. But it’s Malaysia on the attack again from the right and wins another PC.
- August 12, 2023 21:15MAS 2-1 IND - 23rd min
Jugraj gives away a foul outside the D by bodychecking Khaliq. PC for Malaysia!
Relief for India as Razie’s dragflick goes wide of the goal.
- August 12, 2023 21:14MAS 2-1 IND - 22nd min
Another chance for 10-man India with Mandeep cutting in from the right but his tomahawk goes over the goal.
- August 12, 2023 21:13MAS 2-1 IND - 21st min
Vivek Sagar gets a loose ball after India looks to evade the traffic inside the Malaysia circle. The midfielder smashes it high and at goal but Othman gets a strong hand to make the save!
India’s Sukhjeet gets a green card! 2-minute suspension!
- August 12, 2023 21:08MAS 2-1 IND - 18th min
Poor execution in the PC setup but Shello manages a reaward of the PC. GOAAAL! Malaysia goes ahead! Razie Rahim from the second battery fires his dragflick and the shot deflects of an Indian player and high into the roof of the net. The crowd is stunned.
- August 12, 2023 21:06MAS 1-1 IND - 17th min
PC for Malaysia after Fitri’s tomahawk strikes Sumit’s foot. India burns its referral for a backstick check.
- August 12, 2023 21:05MAS 1-1 IND - 16th min
Green card for Gurjant at the start of the second quarter for a foul on Firhan.
- August 12, 2023 21:01MAS 1-1 IND - 15th min
India gets back-to-back PCs at the end of the first quarter but Hardik executes his injection poorly before the ball finds the side-netting. That’s the end of the opening quarter.
- August 12, 2023 20:58MAS 1-1 IND - 14th min
GOAAL! Malaysia pulls one back! Azuan Hasan wins possession back outside the circle and runs along the baseline before finding Azrai in the goalmouth. The attacker sets himself up with a touch before looping the ball into the net.
- August 12, 2023 20:54MAS 0-1 IND - 10th min
India has quelled Malaysia’s attacking forays in the last five minutes.
- August 12, 2023 20:52MAS 0-1 IND - 9th min
GOAAAL! No Harmanpreet on the pitch, no problem! Jugraj arrows in his dragflick into the top left corner for the opening goal!
- August 12, 2023 20:51MAS 0-0 IND - 8th min
A first PC for India, after Azuan bodychecks Karthi inside the circle.
- August 12, 2023 20:50MAS 0-0 IND - 7th min
A diagonal aerial ball is played to the right to find Jarmanpreet free. The defender’s fizzed-in pass created a melee in the goalmouth but India can’t get its shot away.
- August 12, 2023 20:47MAS 0-0 IND - 4th min
Malaysia has started well here in the early exchanges. They have pressed India high up the pitch and won possession back to drive forward in attack in numbers.
- August 12, 2023 20:43MAS 0-0 IND - 1st min
Azrai gets past Jarmanpreet on the left, cuts inside and unleashes a fierce drive but it goes wide of goal.
- August 12, 2023 20:42MAS 0-0 IND - Pushback
Malaysia gets the final underway from left to right.
- August 12, 2023 20:41MAS vs IND - National anthems
For one last time here, we go through the national anthems of both teams. Loud roar greets the Indian team at the end of the anthem. Let’s goooo.
- August 12, 2023 20:10Malaysia - Road to Final
beat Pakistan 3-1
beat China 5-1
lost to India 0-5
beat Japan 3-1
beat Korea 1-0
beat Korea 6-2
- August 12, 2023 20:09India - Road to Final
beat China 7-2
drew Japan 1-1
beat Malaysia 5-0
beat Korea 3-2
beat Pakistan 4-0
beat Japan 5-0
- August 12, 2023 19:55India vs Malaysia - Lineups
India: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh.
Malaysia: Hafizuddin Othman, Mujahir Abdu, Marhan Jalil, Ashran Hamsami, Faizal Saari, Razie Rahim, Faiz Jali, Azuan Hasan, Abu Kamal Azrai, Najmi Jazlan, Amirul Azahar.
- August 12, 2023 19:45FULL TIME: KOREA 3-5 JAPAN
Japan wins the contest. It is bronze for the Samurai Japan. It was a thrilling contest till the very end and Japan just pulling to a win with some composure in the final period.s
- August 12, 2023 19:45KOR 3-5 JPN - 4th quarter
Korea with multiple shots in the circle but none to test the keeper.
- August 12, 2023 19:41KOR 3-5 JPN - 4th quarter
Korea with a number of bodies in the final third but Yamato Kawahara does well to keep the ball away from them and win a free hit.
- August 12, 2023 19:40KOR 3-5 JPN - Ken Nagayoshi
Japan gets its fifth goal. Ken Nagayoshi converts a penalty stroke. Japan has its two goal lead back. Just over four minutes left in the quarter.
- August 12, 2023 19:38KOR 3-4 JPN - 4th quarter
Jungjun Lee plays a pass into the circle which is not met by any teammate and the chance goes begging.
- August 12, 2023 19:34KOR 3-4 JPN - Shota Yamada
Japan has gone ahead with seven minutes left. A scrappy piece of play. Kosei Kawabe’s pass to the centre of the circle pops up into the air and Shota Yamata with a reverse stick shot sends it into the net.
- August 12, 2023 19:31KOR 3-3 JPN - 4th quarter
SAVE! Ryosei Kato enters the circle from the right and takes a tomahawk. It is a half-hearted attempt and Kim saves it with his right leg.
- August 12, 2023 19:28KOR 3-3 JPN - 4th quarter
The final 15 minutes are underway. Heartbreak for one will be the heroics for the other. Who will prevail?
- August 12, 2023 19:22KOR 3-3 JPN - 3rd quarter
SAVE! Japan has a penalty corner which again is flicked by Ken Nagayoshi. It is straight at the keeper and he thwarts it behind goal.
- August 12, 2023 19:20KOR 3-3 JPN - 3rd quarter
Jang tries to play a long ball from deep in his own half to Woo Cheon Ji. The ball runs past him and over the baseline.
- August 12, 2023 19:18KOR 3-3 JPN - 3rd quarter
The first quite spell of play in the match. Both teams not wanting to take unneccesary risks. Possibly, with the intent of pushing the game deep.
- August 12, 2023 19:10KOR 3-3 JPN - Jonghyun Jang
The second goal for the Korea captain. Another penalty corner which he drills into the bottom left corner.
- August 12, 2023 19:08KOR 2-3 JPN - 3rd quarter
Korea survives. Japan has a penalty corner in the first minute of the second half but Ken Nagayoshi’s flick goes off the first rusher’s stick and wide of the goal.
- August 12, 2023 18:57HALF TIME: KOR 2-3 JPN
We have a thrilling contest up ahead of us. It has been neck and neck between the two teams but Japan just slightly better than the Korean side.
- August 12, 2023 18:54KOR 2-3 JPN - Kentaro Fukuda
Japan goes up within one minute. A circle entry from the right by Kosei Kawabe yields a simple tap in for Kentaro Fukuda at the far post. The third field goal by Japan.
- August 12, 2023 18:51KOR 2-2 JPN - Cheoleon Park
Korea is back level. Cheoleon Park gets a deflection on Woo Cheon Ji’s rverse stick attempt. Game On!
- August 12, 2023 18:49KOR 1-2 JPN - 2nd quarter
MISS! Ryoma Ooks gets behind a pass from the left. He goes for a wild swing but misses.
- August 12, 2023 18:48KOR 1-2 JPN - 2nd quarter
CHANCE! Jihun Yang miscues his aerial, handing the ball to Kentaro Fukuda in the Korea circle. Fukuda goes for a scoop but Kim bails out his teammate with a save.
- August 12, 2023 18:44KOR 1-2 JPN - 2nd quarter
Seunghoon Lee does his job as the first rusher from the penalty corner. He takes the hit on his body and Korea wins a free hit for raised ball.
- August 12, 2023 18:41KOR 1-2 JPN - 2nd quarter
The referral is successful and Japan have another shot at regaining the two goal cushion.
- August 12, 2023 18:41KOR 1-2 JPN - 2nd quarter
Kosei Kawabe enters the circle from the left flank. His pass across the face of goal is intercepted by Jaehyeon Kim. Japan subsequently asks for a referral for a PC.
- August 12, 2023 18:38KOR 1-2 JPN - 2nd quarter
A save by Takashi Yoshikawa on a shot from the right side of the circle.
- August 12, 2023 18:37KOR 1-2 JPN - 2nd quarter
Japan wins back to back short corners in the first minute of the second period. The second one, taken by Ken Nagayoshi, strikes against the post.
- August 12, 2023 18:31KOR 1-2 JPN - Jonghyun Jang
GOAL! Jonghyun Jang finds the back of the board with his drag flick. Korea is right back into the contest.
- August 12, 2023 18:30KOR 0-2 JPN - 1st quarter
Kyubeom Kim is pushed in the back and Korea has a penalty corner.
- August 12, 2023 18:23KOR 0-2 JPN - Ryosei Kato
Japan doubles its lead. A well worked move in the circle. Kosei Kawabe to Kentaro Fukuda to Ryosei Kato. Japan are off to a flyer here.
- August 12, 2023 18:21KOR 0-1 JPN - 1st quarter
Korea makes way into the Japan circle from the right. There is a push on a Korea player and the team takes a referral to win a PC. Denied by the TV umpire.
- August 12, 2023 18:17KOR 0-1 JPN - 1st quarter
Another circle entry for Japan. Kosei Kawabe takes a shot and forces a save from Jaehyon Kim.
- August 12, 2023 18:15KOR 0-1 JPN - Ryoma Ooka
It is Ryoma Ooka who breaks the deadlock. Japan takes the lead. A deflection falls in Ooka’s way and nails it into the board.
- August 12, 2023 18:13Push back!
Korea with the early circle entry but no major trouble for Japan in clearing the ball.
- August 12, 2023 18:11Korea vs Japan - Lineups
Korea: Jaehyeon Kim, Manjae Jung, Jungjun Lee, Woo Cheon Ji, Cheoleon Park, Hyeseung Lee, Sunghyun Kim, Seunghoon Lee, Hyeongjin Kim, Jonghyun Jang, Juyoung Lee.
Japan: Takashi Yoshikawa, Shota Yamada, Seren Tanaka, Kentaro Fukuda, Taiki Takade, Takuma Niwa, Manabu, Yamashita, Ken Nagayoshi, Ryosei Kato, Ryoma Ooka, Masaki Ohashi.
- August 12, 2023 18:01Matches today
Korea vs Japan - 6:00 PM - Bronze medal match
India vs Malaysia - 8:30 PM - Final
