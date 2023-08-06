Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Live Updates: Chen Chongchong makes it China 1-1 Korea; Pakistan faces Japan at 6.15 pm

- August 06, 2023 17:09CHI 1-1 KOR - 3rd quarter
GOAL! Chen Chongchong equalises for China! From the restart, Pan Dongquan deflects a pass to the backpost where an unmarked Chen slots it past the keeper in the 43rd minute. A second goal in as many games for Chen!
- August 06, 2023 17:07CHI 0-1 KOR - 3rd quarter
Shihao Du is found on the right but he is quickly closed down. Du goes for a cross-shot from outside the circle which goes harmlessly behind the goal. Four minutes left in the quarter.
- August 06, 2023 17:04PAK vs JAP
The Pakistan players have taken their seats next to the media tribune in the Kalaignar Centenary Pavillion.
- August 06, 2023 16:58CHI 0-1 KOR - 3rd quarter
The second half is underway and Sunghyun Kim forces a save from Wang in the 33rd minute.
The lights are on and with near-packed stands with the Sunday crowd coming in numbers.
- August 06, 2023 16:57CHI 0-1 KOR - 2nd quarter
Korea has largely enjoyed possession and hasn’t given much space to China to get behind them in defence. The hooter goes off for half-time. Korea will be happy but will want to kill the game with a couple of goals in the second half. Just the one penalty corner in the game so far. We will back in 10 minutes for the second period.
- August 06, 2023 16:35CHI 0-1 KOR - 2nd quarter
Korea’s Jigwang Hyun dribbles into the circle and goes down asking for a penalty corner but the referee waves away the appeals. China breaks forward in the counter with Qijun Chen running through the right side but his snapshot to the far post doesn’t find a teammate.
- August 06, 2023 16:32CHI 0-1 KOR - 2nd quarter
GOAAL! KOREA! It’s the captain, Jang Jonghyun! 16 years on from his first tournament here in India, the 37-year-old converts the penalty corner, with the help of a deflection!
- August 06, 2023 16:30CHI 0-0 KOR - 2nd quarter
First penalty corner of the match goes to Korea after a Chinese defender pushes the ball over the baseline.
- August 06, 2023 16:25CHI 0-0 KOR - 1st quarter
The ball finds its way to Ji Woo Chen inside the circle but he is closed down before he could get his shot away.
- August 06, 2023 16:24CHI 0-0 KOR - 1st quarter
Korea nearly with the breakthrough with four minutes left in the quarter. The Koreans swifty move from left to right before finding Hyeuseung again on the right. Hyeuseung dribbles his way past a couple of Chinese defenders and into the circle but couldn’t find his teammate with his pass.
- August 06, 2023 16:19CHI 0-0 KOR - 1st quarter
Most of China’s attacking patterns have gone through the left side.
- August 06, 2023 16:16CHI 0-0 KOR - 1st quarter
China has started with more possession here. Korea plays a long ball to the right where Lee Hyeseung attempts a speculative shot at goal, which lacks the power. Caiyu Wang kicks it out.
- August 06, 2023 16:10Match underway
China tip off from right to left in their full red kit, while Korea is in blue.
- August 06, 2023 16:03Koreans get ‘home’ support
The Korean community from Velacherry is back to show their support after the
opening day. They are spread around the north and south stands today.
- August 06, 2023 15:58Warm-ups underway
- August 06, 2023 15:51China seeks first points
China is yet to get off the mark in the Asian Champions Trophy after two hammerings against India and Malaysia. Both China and Korea are going through their final paces as we inch closer to tip-off.
The sweltering heat has given way to some evening breeze coming in from the east.
- August 06, 2023 15:47Korea vs China line-ups
Korea: Jaehyeon Kim, Manjae Jung, Dain Son, Jungjun Lee, Woo Cheon Ji, Cheoleon Park, Hyeseung Lee, Sunghyun Kim, Seunghoon Lee, Hyeongjin Kim, Jonghun Jang (C)
China: Caiyu Wang, Qijun Chen, Chengfu Chen, Jiesheng Gao, Wenhui E, Chongcong Chen, Zixiang Guo, Shihao Du, Changliang Lin (C), Lei Meng, Ao Weibao
- August 06, 2023 15:46Round 2 results
Korea drew with Pakistan 1-1
Malaysia beat China 5-1
India drew with Japan 1-1
- August 06, 2023 15:45Round 1 results
Korea beat Japan 2-1
Malaysia beat Pakistan 3-1
India beat China 7-2
- August 06, 2023 15:43Asian Champions Trophy Fixtures on August 6
Korea vs China - 04:00 PM IST
Pakistan vs Japan - 06:15 PM IST
India vs Malaysia - 08:30 PM IST
