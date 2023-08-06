India vs Malaysia, Harmanpreet goal gives Ind 3-0 lead at half-time Live score & update; Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023

Key Updates
- August 06, 2023 21:46MAS 0-3 IND - 3rd quarter
GOALLLL! SKIPPER HARMANPREET WITH THE THIRD FOR INDIA! His rising dragflick gets a small touch of the man on the line before hitting the back of the net. Turning out to be a wonderful evening for the Indians.
- August 06, 2023 21:43MAS 0-2 IND - 3rd quarter
Gurjant’s pass gets the foot of a Malaysian defender inside the circle for a PC. Two more PCs come India’s way.
- August 06, 2023 21:42MAS 0-2 IND - 3rd quarter
Shamsher plays the ball into the circle and a couple of Indian players have airswipes with Akashdeep failing to get the touch towards goals.
- August 06, 2023 21:39MAS 0-2 IND - 3rd quarter
Vivek Sagar gets a five minute suspension for a foul. India is playing with 9 outfielders.
- August 06, 2023 21:37MAS 0-2 IND - 3rd quarter
Najmi Jazlan’s penalty corner sounds the board the Indian team calls for a referral. The video referee deems the dragflick dangerous for its height and the goal is overturned. Silence turns to cheers in the stands.
- August 06, 2023 21:34MAS 0-2 IND - 3rd quarter
Penalty corner for Malaysia after the ball strikes Amit’s foot.
- August 06, 2023 21:33MAS 0-2 IND - 3rd quarter
Loud cheers everytime Karthi gets on the ball. His pass from the right into the circle is cut out by a Malaysian defender.
- August 06, 2023 21:30MAS 0-2 IND - 3rd quarter
GOAL! HARDIK DOUBLES INDIA’S LEAD! India gets a PC in the 2nd minute of the restart from which Harmanpreet’s dragflick is saved by Othman but he can’t get enough power to kick it out of danger. Hardik capitalises and slots in on the rebound.
- August 06, 2023 21:17MAS 0-1 IND - Half-time
A thrilling end to the first half with Vivek Sagar surging through the middle with 10 seconds left on the clock. The midfielder had three men alongside him on the break but his pass to the left is cut out before the hooter goes off.
India will take that against a good Malaysian side but the away side will come back harder in the second period.
- August 06, 2023 21:14MAS 0-1 IND - 2nd quarter
Akashdeep collects the ball at the edge of the circle after Jarmanpreet spilled it on the run and the Indian attacker’s shot flashes wide of the goal.
- August 06, 2023 21:11MAS 0-1 IND - 2nd quarter
Oh dear... That was a poor set up from the injector, Shamsher, as India fails to make the most of two successive PCs.
- August 06, 2023 21:09MAS 0-1 IND - 2nd quarter
Penalty corner for India, the first of the game after Karthi dribbles his way into the area before the ball is pushed behind by a Malaysian defender.
- August 06, 2023 21:07MAS 0-1 IND - 2nd quarter
Gurjant hustles to win the ball back and plays in Vivek inside the circle with a deft pass. Vivek takes a touch and slaps the ball across the face of the goal only to get a touch of a Malaysian stick and go behind.
- August 06, 2023 21:03MAS 0-1 IND - 2nd quarter
Malaysia’s star man Faizal Saari with a mazy run from the right and into the circle, ends in a shot which takes a deflection behind. Faizal’s run had the fans on the edge of their seats.
- August 06, 2023 20:58MAS 0-1 IND - 1st quarter
GOAL! INDIA! TAMIL NADU’S KARTHI SELVAM GETS THE GOAL! What a pickout from Harmanpreet Singh and what a finish from Karthi! Harmanpreet roams upfield without much pressure and finds Karthi in the circle. The attacker takes a touch and sounds the board to the left of the keeper.
That will be the last meaningful action from the opening quarter.
- August 06, 2023 20:55MAS 0-0 IND - 1st quarter
Malaysia work the ball around quickly from back to front with Azrai finding little room to take his shot with a tomahawk and draws a save from Pathak in goal.
- August 06, 2023 20:52MAS 0-0 IND - 1st quarter
Sumit flashes a tomahawk from the edge of the circle on the right which misses everyone in the circle and goes out of bounds.
- August 06, 2023 20:50MAS 0-0 IND - 1st quarter
The Indians are moving the ball swiftly but the Malaysians are upto the task in the opening 10 minutes and crowding the area around the 23-yard line and the circle.
- August 06, 2023 20:45MAS 0-0 IND - 1st quarter
Vivek Sagar drives the ball into the circle and scuffs his shot which falls at the stick of Sukhjeet, whose tomahawk narrowly goes wide of the goal.
- August 06, 2023 20:41MAS 0-0 IND - 1st quarter
India gets things underway from right to left. Malaysia wins possession in the opening 10 seconds.
- August 06, 2023 20:35Close to tip-off
Both India and Malaysia are out in the middle for the national anthems. India in all blue, Malaysia in yellow and black. Malaysia’s Faiz Jali is playing his 200th game and is presented with a memorabilia to commemmorate the occasion.
Thunderous cheers at the end of the Indian national anthem. Indian hockey under the lights in a big game hits different.
- August 06, 2023 20:06IND vs MAS - Clash for top spot
Loud cheers go around the stadium as the Indian team enters the pitch to go through their drills.
The Indian team goes into a huddle before going on a jog around the pitch. It’s a must-win game for India after a disappointing draw against Japan on Friday.
- August 06, 2023 20:03Preview: India eyes win against table-topper Malaysia
For a team with a disproportionate share of victories in their face-offs, India has never been very comfortable against Malaysia. On Sunday, the host would be hoping to do better than the 3-3 draw it managed the last time the two met but it won’t be easy.
Craig Fulton’s men have had contrasting outings in the two games they have played so far at the Asian Champions Trophy, struggling to score against Japan despite being the superior and dominant side.
Malaysia, on the other hand, has come out all guns blazing with most of the key players – some of them like Faizal Saari returning to national duty after a long gap – drawing on its vast experience to go top of the table with full points.
Read more:
- August 06, 2023 19:52India vs Malaysia lineups
India: Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak (GK), Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh
Malaysia: Marhan Jalil, Faizal Saari, Firhan Ashari, Razie Rahim, Faiz Jali, Azuan Hasan, Hafizuddin Othman (GK), Abu Kamal Azrai, Najmi Jazlan, Muhammad Hassan, Amirul Azahar
- August 06, 2023 19:49Head-to-head record
India has a dominant record against Malaysia. The two teams last played in Asia Cup 2022 where the match resulted in a 3-3 draw.
India - 22 | Malaysia - 7 | Draw - 4
- August 06, 2023 19:45Asian Champions Trophy 2023 points table
The fight for the top spot is getting interesting. Malaysia currently leads the table with two wins. (Till China vs Korea match)
Check out the points table here:
- August 06, 2023 19:37Malaysia’s last result
China 1-5 Malaysia
Goals:
China - Chen Chongcong
Malaysia - Saari Faizal, Azrai Abu Kamal, Ashari Firhan (2), Jazlan Najmi
- August 06, 2023 19:34India’s last result
India 1-1 Japan
Goals:
India - Harmanpreet Singh
Japan - Nagayoshi Ken
- August 06, 2023 19:27LIVE STREAMING INFORMATION
When will the India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?
The India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on Sunday, August 6, 2023. The match will start at 08:30PM IST.
Where will the India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?
The India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?
The India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to live stream India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?
The India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be live streamed on the Fancode mobile app.
