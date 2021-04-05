Pakistan hockey officials keen on revival of bilateral ties with India

Top officials of the cash-strapped Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will push for revival of bilateral ties with India at neutral venues during the 47th International Hockey Federation (FIH) Statutory Congress from May 19 to 23 in New Delhi.

A top PHF official said the FIH president and executive board members will be elected for the next four years at the meeting.

"The meeting will give us an opportunity to talk to the Indian hockey federation officials on the possibility of reviving bilateral ties that could benefit Pakistan and India and the hockey followers in both countries," he said.

READ | Weekly Digest (March 29-April 4): IPL 2021's COVID-19 concerns, Aguero to leave Man City

PHF president Brigadier (retd.) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and secretary Asif Bajwa have already applied for Indian visas.

The official said that Pakistan is badly in need of finances and believes only a series with India can allow them to earn good money from broadcasting rights, sponsors, advertisers etc.

Pakistan and India have not had any bilateral hockey matches in the last decade and PHF officials want to "convince their Indian counterparts of the financial benefits for both federations" from playing against each other.