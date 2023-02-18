Hockey

Indian junior women’s hockey team beats South Africa 8-1

The Indian junior women’s team will play two more matches against the South Africa U-21 team on Saturday and Monday followed by two games against the South Africa ‘A’ team on February 24 and 25 respectively.

PTI
18 February, 2023 11:44 IST
File image: India thrashed South Africa in a U-21 junior women’s hockey match.

File image: India thrashed South Africa in a U-21 junior women’s hockey match. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The Indian junior women’s hockey team began its campaign in South Africa with a convincing 8-1 win over the hosts.

The visiting side displayed good structure in its attack with successive goals coming its way from the very first minute of the match.

Goals were scored by Deepika Sr. (1’, 30’), vice-captain Rujata Dadaso Pisal (18’), Hritika Singh (20’), Sunelita Toppo (28’), Deepika Soreng (36’) and Annu (44’) on Friday.

For South Africa, Mikkela Le Roux (36’) was the lone goal scorer.

