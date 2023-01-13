PREVIEW (By Uthra Ganesan)

When India regained an Olympic medal after 41 years at Tokyo, it re-ignited hopes that a World Cup medal too was not impossible. A lot has changed since then for and with the team — in terms of personnel as well as results.

Runner-up at the 2022 Commonwealth Games sounds good until one looks at the hammering by Australia in the final. A third-place finish at the Asian Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup with largely young and inexperienced squads meant while the bench was tested, the senior players had to make do with the handful of Pro League games for match-practice.

SQUADS India P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh Head Coach: Graham Reid Spain Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, Álvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin(gk), Marc Reyne, Marc Miralles (captain), Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill, Marc Vizcaino Head Coach: Maximiliano Caldas

None of it would matter when India lines up against Spain for its opening World Cup game at the brand new, still-getting-finishing touches Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Friday. Like the venue, the team would be raring for a fresh start.

It won’t be an easy outing, though. Spain is one of the youngest sides in the fray but with an astute coach looking to build a team for the future. India won the meeting at the Tokyo Olympics, but since then, the teams have shared honours in the last four Pro League games — all in Bhubaneswar. For a team that traditionally tends to start slow and gradually pick up momentum, India will have to fire from the beginning here.

In captain Alvaro Iglesias, Enrique Gonzalez and Argentine import Joaquin Menini, Spain has the experience and in Max Caldas, a coach who knows India well — he was with the Dutch last time around, ending India’s campaign in the quarterfinals and reaching the final.

In his limited time with Spain so far, he has shown he is not afraid to experiment with strategies.

“It is a bit difficult to tell how much influence past results have but I think it gives us confidence. For most of our players it is the first World Cup and that can be a different feeling from the Pro League,” Caldas said.

Meanwhile, the host has a mix of youth and experience in every department. The senior pros, including Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Akashdeep Singh, will be expected to guide the youngsters.

The biggest advantage, of course, would be the crowd. The stadium is sold-out and the Odisha public has always been vocal in its support.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 30 | India: 13 | Spain: 11 | Draw: 6

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

November 6, 2022: India 2-2 Spain (FIH Pro League)

October 30, 2022: India 2-3 Spain (FIH Pro League)

February 27, 2022: India 3-5 Spain (FIH Pro League)

February 26, 2022: India 5-4 Spain (FIH Pro League)

July 27, 2021: India 3-0 Spain (Tokyo Olympics)

When and where will India vs Spain Group D match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup be played?

India vs Spain Group D match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup will be played at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Friday - January 13, 2023.

At what time will India vs Spain Group D match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup begin?

India vs Spain Group D match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup will begin at 7PM IST.

Where to watch India vs Spain Group D match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup?

India vs Spain Group D match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup will be telecast live on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 SD. The same will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

