Hockey India names core probables for junior women's national camp

Hockey India on Monday named the 37 core probables for the junior women's national coaching camp scheduled to begin on Monday.

Rashanpreet Kaur, Khushboo and F. Ramenmawii are the goalkeepers in the core list of probables.

Defenders Priyanka, Simran Singh, Marina Lalramnghaki, Gagandeep Kaur, Ishika Chaudhary, Jotika Kalsi, Sumita, Akshata Dhekale, Usha, Parneet Kaur, Mahima Choudhary and Suman Devi Thoudam are among those named for the national camp.

Baljeet Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Kirandeep Kaur, Prabhleen Kaur, Preeti, Ajmina Kujur, Vaishnavi Phalke, Kavita Bagdi, Baljinder Kaur, Sushma Kumari, Reet, Chetna are the midfielders, while Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Gurmail Kaur, Deepika, Lalrindinki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Rutuja Pisal, Sangita Kumari, Yogita Bora are the forwards who'll train at the SAI in Bengaluru from Monday.

David John, the high performance director of Hockey India, said: "Most of these players have been playing together for some time and know each other very well. The women’s team tasted success down under in the Three Nations tournament last December and will be hungry for more. We noted down the aspects we need to work on during the Three Nations tournament and we will ensure that the players show a huge improvement in the national coaching camp.

"The Indian junior women's hockey team played as a unit in the Three Nations tournament in Australia and are riding high on confidence. They played their hearts out and also with a lot of discipline. It will give the team a huge boost in confidence if they perform well in the various competitions this year and prove that the future is in safe hands," he added.