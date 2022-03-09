Hockey Hockey FIH Pro League: India announces 22-member women's hockey team for Germany matches The team will be led by goalkeeper Savita and vice-captained by Deep Grace Ekka. The Indian team will see two new faces in the promising young defender Akshata Abaso Dhekale and striker Deepika Jr. Team Sportstar 09 March, 2022 13:25 IST The 22-member squad for the double-header also includes goalie Bichu Devi and midfielder Sonika, who returns to the team after nearly two years. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar 09 March, 2022 13:25 IST Hockey India, on Wednesday, named a 22-member Indian women's hockey squad for the upcoming FIH Women's Hockey Pro League matches against World No.5 Germany between March 12-13 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.The team will be led by goalkeeper Savita and vice-captained by Deep Grace Ekka. The Indian team will see two new faces in the promising young defender Akshata Abaso Dhekale from Maharashtra and striker Deepika Jr of Haryana; both picked in the senior core group following impressive performances in the Hockey India National Championship. READ: Indian Oil announces first ever corporate women's hockey team on International Women's Day The squad also includes goalie Bichu Devi Kharibam and midfielder Sonika, who returns to the team after nearly two years. The forwardline will see the likes of Rajwinder Kaur, Sharmila Devi and Navneet Kaur.Talking about the team selection, Janneke Schopman, the chief coach said, "It’s an exciting time for us playing yet again two back-to-back Pro League games at home against an esteemed opponent. Germany is a very consistent team with probably the best basic skills around the world. They defend very well and are quick to attack. I feel we have selected a nice mix of young talent and experience, and we’re looking to build on our performance vs Spain."Germany will play its first FIH Pro League game since October 2021.ALSO READ: There has been change in perception about women's hockey after Olympic performance: India players Indian Women's Full Team: Goalkeepers1. Savita (Captain)2. Bichu Devi Kharibam Defenders3. Deep Grace Ekka (Vice Captain)4. Gurjit Kaur 5. Nikki Pradhan 6. Udita 7. Akshata Abaso DhekaleMidfielders8. Nisha 9. Salima Tete 10. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam 11. Jyoti 12. Monika 13. Neha 14. Navjot Kaur 15. Sonika Forwards 16. Rajwinder Kaur17. Sharmila Devi 18. Navneet Kaur 19. Lalremsiami 20. Sangita Kumari 21. Mariana Kujur 22.Deepika Standbys 1.Rajani Etimarpu2.Ishika Chaudhary 3.Namita ToppoMatches will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, and Hotstar. Read more stories on Hockey. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :