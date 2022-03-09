FIH Pro League: India announces 22-member women's hockey team for Germany matches

Hockey India, on Wednesday, named a 22-member Indian women's hockey squad for the upcoming FIH Women's Hockey Pro League matches against World No.5 Germany between March 12-13 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The team will be led by goalkeeper Savita and vice-captained by Deep Grace Ekka. The Indian team will see two new faces in the promising young defender Akshata Abaso Dhekale from Maharashtra and striker Deepika Jr of Haryana; both picked in the senior core group following impressive performances in the Hockey India National Championship.

READ: Indian Oil announces first ever corporate women's hockey team on International Women's Day

The squad also includes goalie Bichu Devi Kharibam and midfielder Sonika, who returns to the team after nearly two years. The forwardline will see the likes of Rajwinder Kaur, Sharmila Devi and Navneet Kaur.

Talking about the team selection, Janneke Schopman, the chief coach said, "It’s an exciting time for us playing yet again two back-to-back Pro League games at home against an esteemed opponent. Germany is a very consistent team with probably the best basic skills around the world. They defend very well and are quick to attack. I feel we have selected a nice mix of young talent and experience, and we’re looking to build on our performance vs Spain."

Germany will play its first FIH Pro League game since October 2021.

ALSO READ: There has been change in perception about women's hockey after Olympic performance: India players

Indian Women's Full Team:

Goalkeepers

1. Savita (Captain)

2. Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders

3. Deep Grace Ekka (Vice Captain)

4. Gurjit Kaur

5. Nikki Pradhan

6. Udita

7. Akshata Abaso Dhekale

Midfielders

8. Nisha

9. Salima Tete

10. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam

11. Jyoti

12. Monika

13. Neha

14. Navjot Kaur

15. Sonika

Forwards

16. Rajwinder Kaur

17. Sharmila Devi

18. Navneet Kaur

19. Lalremsiami

20. Sangita Kumari

21. Mariana Kujur

22.Deepika

Standbys

1.Rajani Etimarpu

2.Ishika Chaudhary

3.Namita Toppo

Matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, and Hotstar.