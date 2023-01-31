Hockey India announces Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team for Tour of South Africa 2023

Hockey India announced the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa, which will begin on February 14. The Indian team, led by Preeti as Captain and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal as Vice-Captain, will play a series of matches on the tour against South Africa Junior Women’s Hockey Team and South Africa A Team between the 17th and 25th of February.

India’s forward line includes Deepika Soreng, Deepika, Sunelita Toppo, Madugula Bhavani, Annu, and Taranpreet Kaur.

In the midfield, Jyoti Chhatri, Manju Chorsiya, Hina Banu, Nikita Toppo, Hritika Singh, Sakshi Rana, and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal have been given the opportunities.

Preeti, Jyoti Sing, Neelam, Mahima Tete, and Mamita Oram constitute Indian’s defence line-up on the tour.

Apart from the 20 players, Aditi Maheshwari, Anjali Barwa, Edula Jyothi, and Bhumiksha Sahu have been named as the four reserve players in the squad.

Speaking on the squad selection, Chief Coach Indian Women’s Hockey Janneke Schopman said, “The tour is a good opportunity for us to test our young batch of talented players and give them the right kind of exposure. It is important for us to ensure that we continue to give ample playing opportunities to players who are showing signs of progress. We hope to achieve good results on the tour.”