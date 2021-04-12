Indian men's hockey team drop to 5th place in latest FIH rankings

The Indian men's hockey team dropped one place to fifth in the FIH world rankings issued on Monday, despite two wins against Olympic champions Argentina in the Pro League matches.

India registered a comprehensive 3-0 win over Argentina on Sunday in Buenos Aires in the second match of the FIH Pro League. It had also won the first match in a penalty shoot-out on Saturday.

Despite those wins, however, it moved down a rung from the fourth spot it had occupied in the January rankings though it accumulated more points -- 2223.458 -- than the previous chart -- 2064.10.

Reigning World and European champions Belgium (2602.31 points) sits at the summit ahead of 2019 FIH Hockey Pro League winners Australia (2489.53).

Germany’s recent fine form in the FIH Hockey Pro League saw it climb from sixth to third in the standings, with 2253.48 points.

Netherlands (2232.55) is fourth, followed by Argentina (1923.42) at sixth, England (1836.85), New Zealand (1680.08), Spain (1653.86) and Canada (1517.36).

In the women's rankings, the Indian team is ninth with 1643.00 points, the same position as in the previous chart.